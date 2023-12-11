Riyadh: Going beyond expectations, the debut edition of Datacentre & Cloud Infrastructure Summit (DCCI) on 29 – 30 November in the Kingdom sparked numerous vital conversations amongst industry leaders.



While setting the right tone for global collaborations, His Excellency Dr. Suhel Ajaz Khan, Ambassador of India to The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia inaugurated the event while giving an inspirational speech. His message was well received and got a huge round of applause from the hundreds of attendees at the platform.



For a massive congregation including but not limited to the VPs, GMs & Heads of IT, Infrastructure, Datacentre, Cloud and Security, the venue, JW Marriott Hotel considered to be Riyadh’s most opulent, rightly befitted the occasion.



In an exclusive interview, the Founder & Chairman of the Board at Saudi Cloud Computing Association (SCCA), Fahad Alhamed commented on his experience with the exhibitors and the event in general, “I went through the amazing exhibitors and had discussions with them. It was very interesting.



Thank you again for inviting me to the event. It was interesting to be at the event as it was really informative. Also, it was an honour meeting His Excellency, Ambassador of India. We had a discussion on the possible collaboration between SCCA and the Embassy.”



Numerous renowned organisations contributed to the platform’s program development and got the best participation for the same, DCCI had the massive support from Uptime Institute, ISACA Riyadh Chapter, MENA Cloud Alliance, EiTESAL and Bahrain Technology Companies Society.



What kept the crowd on their toes was the sheer display of cutting-edge datacentre & cloud solutions from organisations like EDGNEX, Arabian Development and Marketing Co., Ltd., (ADMC), Supermicro, Panduit, Huawei and many others who put their best show at the exhibition arena.



Pertaining to the context of networking at the platform, Stuart Manby, Vice-president - Sales, Marketing & Customer Success Data Centres, Edgnex expressed, “It’s been a very good experience at DCCI! We’ve met with new prospects looking to take datacentre space in Saudi Arabia and with customers that are coming to our datacentres this year and next.”



While participation was quite diverse and attendees hailed from numerous sectors, DCCI was also successful in grabbing the attention of multiple ministries and the Kingdom’s leading organisations. The top officials from Ministry of Communication and Information Technology, Ministry Of Health, Ministry Of Oil And Environment Bahrain, Saudi Cloud Computing Association, Saudi National Bank, Saudi Pro League, Public Investments Funds - PIF Projects and many others were the key speakers at the conference hall who imparted the latest intel from the industry.



DCCI facilitated unparalleled networking opportunities for organisations to discuss partnerships and potential collaboration opportunities.



The Head of Data Center International Sales and Business Development at Sterling & Wilson, Ranjit Gajare, who was also one of the key speakers at the event expressed his views on the platform, “DCCI is the first of its kind event in Saudi & a great start in the market. We could interact with key stakeholders including colocation providers, product suppliers, solution providers, cloud providers and government authorities. Even the Indian Ambassador came here and opened the session. So, it was a very nice mix.”

For more information about the event, log on to:

https://saudi.dccisummit.com/

Media contact:

Shrinkhal Sharad

PR & Communication Lead

shrinkhals@tradepassglobal.com

+ (91) 80 6166 4401

Tradepass

About Tradepass

Providing access to the global emerging markets, Tradepass brings together people, products and solutions to power events for unparalleled business and networking opportunities. Being the most accredited event company, it helps organizations: enter new markets, grow sales pipeline, close prospects, raise capital and identify the right solution-providers.

As a deal facilitator, Tradepass is always determined about exposing the most agile liquid growth markets, to enable all-round scalability and growth.