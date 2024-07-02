Dubai: Customer Centricity Summit, hosted by MIT Sloan Management Review Middle East, will take place on September 18th-19th, 2024. It will offer a lens into the future of branding, where enduring relationships with customers are cultivated through trust, authenticity, and value.

Participants will discover how exceeding expectations, adapting to evolving needs, and pioneering innovation in customer experience propel brands toward excellence, loyalty, and resilience.

“A customer-centric approach is a clear differentiator, providing a significant market advantage. This summit will demonstrate how superior customer service and experience can lead to a more resilient and profitable business,” says Ravi Raman, Publisher of MIT Sloan Management Review Middle East.

The Summit will provide actionable insights and practical solutions to help you navigate the complexities of the modern marketplace and architect a sustainable experience strategy.

The Customer Centricity Awards will celebrate organizations that demonstrate exceptional commitment to putting customers at the heart of their business and operations. It will highlight companies that deliver outstanding customer experiences, foster customer loyalty, and drive customer satisfaction through innovative practices and a customer-first approach.

The agenda features diverse sessions, including keynote speeches, industry use-case presentations, panel discussions, and insightful tech talks. It will attract over 300 CX professionals, customer service professionals, and growth, product, and marketing leaders, among others.

Click here to register for the Customer Centricity Summit.