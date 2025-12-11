Oman: The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), through its Sharjah Training and Development Centre (STDC), organised a specialised training programme titled “Diplomatic Leadership” in Amman, Jordan.

The initiative forms part of SCCI’s training tour designed to enhance diplomatic leadership skills and competencies among government employees, focusing on advanced relationship-building, communication and negotiation capabilities, and the core principles of diplomatic representation in regional and global forums.

Led by Dr. Abdulfattah Al-Ajlouni, the programme concentrated on several core modules, including diplomatic leadership frameworks, developing effective leadership profiles, and identifying diplomatic leadership styles and their influence on decision-making.

It also explored advanced diplomatic communication and negotiation skills, with emphasis on strategic approaches and applied practices. The programme further highlighted the role of cultural awareness in multi-party negotiation settings and outlined methods for effective institutional representation in international arenas while enhancing corporate reputation.

The programme, attended by employees from several Sharjah government entities, incorporated a series of targeted institutional field visits aligned with its training outcomes.

Participants visited the Jordanian Ministry of Government Communications and met with its Secretary-General, H.E. Dr. Zaid Al-Nawaiseh, who outlined the strategic importance of government communications in enhancing national reputation and reinforcing media and diplomatic positioning.

They also visited the Vocational Training Corporation (VTC) in Jordan and held discussions with its Director-General, H.E. Dr. Ahmad Gharaibeh, to learn about the institution’s leading model in professional development and its innovative training framework. The visit further included tours of key units, including the handicrafts division, training centres, and specialised laboratories.

Maryam Saif Al Shamsi, Assistant Director-General for Support Services Sector at SCCI, stated that the “Diplomatic Leadership” programme forms part of the Sharjah Chamber’s strategy to invest in national talents and equip them with practical skills that reinforce government institutional representation at regional and global levels.

She noted that the programme underscores the Sharjah Chamber’s commitment to developing a modern and responsive government training framework that supports contemporary diplomatic functions and strengthens employees’ capabilities in institutional relationship management and high-level corporate communication.

Amal Abdullah Al Ali, Director of STDC, said that “Diplomatic Leadership” programme promotes the Centre’s strategic objective of developing young leadership talents and equipping them in line with leading global benchmarks.

She pointed out that the programme integrated theoretical knowledge with practical field applications, ensuring that participants gain the competencies and hands-on experience essential for contemporary leadership roles.

Dr. Abdulfattah Al-Ajlouni affirmed that the programme was designed in line with internationally recognised best practices in diplomatic leadership, placing particular importance on applied learning to equip participants with a clear understanding of the strategic aspects of decision-making and institutional relationship management.

The programme concluded with a visit to the Jordan Archaeological Museum, where participants were introduced to the country’s cultural heritage-preservation initiatives and the scientific frameworks used in conserving archaeological sites.

They also reviewed select rare artifacts reflecting Jordan’s historical development. A formal graduation ceremony was also held to recognise participants who successfully completed five days of training and practical exercises.

For further information, please contact:

- Ali Elgendy

Misbar Communications

ali@misbar-me.com

Ahmad Aldwairi

Misbar Communications

ahmad.aldwairi@misbar-me.com