Marc Randolph, Co-Founder and Former CEO of Netflix, took to the stage for an inspiring fireside chat, which highlighted the bold choices that are made when building a global disruptor.

RESOLVE underscored Abu Dhabi’s ambition to serve as a nexus for legal innovation and global dispute resolution excellence.

Abu Dhabi, UAE: Under the theme ‘Courage’, the fourth edition of RESOLVE – Abu Dhabi’s International Dispute Resolution Forum – gathered top legal experts, regulators, business leaders, and policymakers to explore how legal frameworks must keep pace with digital disruption, artificial intelligence, and increasingly complex global capital markets.

Throughout the day, a series of visionary keynote addresses, fireside chats and panel discussions explored how the industry can tackle emerging legal challenges with courage - from cross-border crypto regulation and AI-driven legal strategy to the pressures facing global industry leaders.

After powerful opening remarks from Linda Fitz-Alan, Registrar & Chief Executive, ADGM Courts, H.E. Abdullah bin Sultan bin Awad Al Nuaimi, the UAE Minister of Justice, delivered an insightful keynote on ‘Justice with Courage’, highlighting how to lead and set the standard in times of uncertainty.

Reflecting on Abu Dhabi’s growing influence in shaping progressive legal standards, His Excellency said: “Through purposeful innovation and unwavering commitment to fairness, the UAE continues to set international benchmarks for how modern legal systems respond to the complex disputes of tomorrow. In times of rapid change, courage is not merely the ability to act—it is the resolve to act boldly and shape the future. The UAE has chosen to stand at the forefront of this global transformation by designing a judicial system that adapts swiftly, anticipates emerging risks, and safeguards the timeless values of justice and equity.”

Linda Fitz-Alan, Registrar & Chief Executive, ADGM Courts, said, “It is rare to see finance, technology and dispute resolution share one stage, but that it is precisely the spirit in which Abu Dhabi has built its legal and economic infrastructure. ADGM continues to show incredible legislative agility to respond to the creativity of emerging sectors, and the court has made sure it moves with the tide of change and at the speed expected by business. With almost 500 cases this year, the court is working, as you would expect of a leading international commercial court, fast, efficient, effective, dynamic, reliable, and digital as its DNA. All while preserving the rule of law. That combination: innovation and integrity is in my view, what courage and justice look like.”

Later in the event, Marc Randolph, Co-Founder and Former CEO of Netflix, took to the stage for an inspiring fireside chat, which highlighted the bold choices that are made when building a global disruptor.

During one of the day’s top panel discussions on ‘A CEO’s Playbook’, senior executives from Standard Chartered, Binance, SS&C Technologies, Swiss Re and Argentem Creek explored the high-consequence disputes facing today’s corporate leaders - from ESG litigation and shareholder activism to cyber breaches, geopolitical backlash, sudden enforcement sweeps and more.

Other notable speakers during the day included Nancy Gleason, Professor at MBZUAI, who captivated attendees by talking about an era of cyborgs and inspired them to reflect on what true preparedness means for the unpredictable decades ahead.

Matthew Lewis, Managing Director at Hintsa Performance, whose methods have been used by Formula 1 world‑champion drivers, examined how top performers make decisions under pressure. Matthew also highlighted the importance of being “right‑side up” when the world around you appears upside‑down.

RESOLVE 2025 underscored Abu Dhabi’s ambition to serve as a nexus for legal innovation and global dispute resolution excellence. Through high-level engagement, the forum demonstrated how ADGM is leveraging digital infrastructure, forward-thinking regulation, and its common law foundation to offer trusted, timely and globally relevant justice solutions.

For more details on ADFW, visit www.adfw.com.

About ADGM

ADGM is the leading international financial centre (IFC) based in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates. It is one of the world’s largest financial districts by size and is the largest IFC in the Middle East and Africa by the number of active licences.

ADGM is also one of a handful of jurisdictions globally and the only one regionally to directly apply the trusted legal system of English Common Law.

Governing both Al Maryah and Al Reem Islands, which are collectively designated as Abu Dhabi’s financial free zone, ADGM connects the economies of the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia (MEASA) region with global markets. Its progressive and inclusive ecosystem empowers financial and non-financial institutions to thrive, supporting innovation, sustainable growth, and long-term economic resilience.

Through its continued growth and cross-border partnerships, ADGM is strengthening Abu Dhabi’s position as the ‘Capital of Capital’ and a leading global hub for finance, investment, and enterprise.

For more details on ADGM, please visit www.adgm.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Instagram: @ADGM X: @adglobalmarket

For media queries, please contact:

Email: media@adgm.com