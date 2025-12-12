ABU DHABI, UAE – Trillium Technologies, Inc. (ISIN: CH1108682308) unveiled an ambitious plan at Abu Dhabi’s BRIDGE Summit this week to expand its global footprint in the United Arab Emirates, announcing more than $200 million in planned investment beginning in 2026 to establish a Media and Technology Innovation Center that will anchor the company’s advanced computing, film production, and education initiatives across the region.

The announcement was delivered by Kyle Barnette, Director & President of Trillium Technologies and CEO of Archeo Futurus, during a keynote address at the BRIDGE Summit. He was joined by his partners: Wesley Snipes, the legendary superstar and CEO of Daywalker Group; John Al Mansour, CEO of Treasures Petroleum North America and Partner at Archeo Futurus, and Daniel Kluss, Chairman of Archeo Futurus. Together, the group outlined a unified vision for solidifying the UAE’s position as one of the world’s most advanced hubs for compute, digital media, and scientific innovation.

“We look forward to creating lasting opportunities for innovation, content creation, workforce development, and global impact. We offer our deepest gratitude to the United Arab Emirates, and especially to His Excellency Sheikh Abdulla bin Mohammed bin Butti Al Hamed, Chairman of the National Media Office, Chairman of the UAE Media Council (UAEMC), for the invaluable support and partnership,” said Kyle Barnette, Director & President of Trillium Technologies and CEO of Archeo Futurus.

“We see the intersection of media and innovation as a powerful catalyst for global storytelling. Our work in the UAE will help bridge talent from around the world, enabling audiences to better appreciate the depth and excellence of truly international entertainment,” said Wesley Snipes, Founder of Daywalker Global.

“Our group is deeply honored to build a strategic partnership with our esteemed colleagues in Abu Dhabi and across the UAE. This nation is where innovation, possibility, and dreams are made manifest and we are committed to supporting its continued rise as a global leader in efficient computing, film, digital media, and education,” said Daniel Kluss, Chairman of Archeo Futurus.

Beginning in 2026, Trillium and its partner companies plan to:

Invest at least $200 million to build a Media and Technology Innovation Center in the UAE

Construct a hyper-efficient advanced cloud computing facility powered by Archeo technology

Film at least two major motion pictures in the UAE

Launch large-scale education and workforce development programs in technology, media, and digital arts

Support breakthrough research in AI, diagnostics, automated manufacturing, food systems, and materials science

To help finance this expansion, Trillium highlighted the successful launch of its groundbreaking Compute Credit–backed bond, the first globally to securitize compute as collateral and now listed in both the U.S. and Vienna markets. Trillium emphasized that its work in the UAE is intended to fully complement the nation’s long-term strategic goals.

“Our mission aligns perfectly with the UAE’s national vision for science, technology, and innovation,” said J. Christopher Mizer, Trillium’s Chairman and CEO. “We are committed to developing local talent, advancing next-generation compute capabilities, and helping build a global center for education, research, media production, and scientific exchange.”

The new regional center will serve as a cornerstone of Trillium’s global expansion, providing a hub for cloud intelligence, applied research, immersive filmmaking, and talent development that will strengthen the UAE’s competitive advantage in AI-powered industries.

About Trillium Technologies, Inc.

Trillium Technologies bridges the gap between frontier technology and institutional capital. The company develops and monetizes the emerging asset class of Compute Credits—prepaid access to cloud computing power—through strategic investment, securitization, and marketplace development for the Archeo Futurus cloud platform. Trillium’s mission is to power the future of intelligence by making compute a liquid, tradable, and investable asset class.

