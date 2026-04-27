Muscat, Oman: Cheltenham Muscat welcomed pupils, families and guests for a joyful and imaginative morning as it hosted Oman’s very first LEGO Expo on 25th April. Held on campus, the event brought together a growing community of young builders, educators and partners to celebrate creativity, collaboration and hands-on learning.

From the moment doors opened, the atmosphere was one of excitement and curiosity. Tables were filled with intricate builds – from detailed cityscapes and moving models to inventive problem-solving designs – each one telling a story. Pupils proudly stood by their creations, talking guests through their ideas, their process and, in many cases, the challenges they had overcome along the way.

More than a showcase, the Expo created a space for connection. Pupils from Cheltenham Muscat were joined by peers from Sultan School, Ellesmere Muscat, ABA, Digital Private School, Muruj Al Marifa Private School, AGS, Royal Flight, Our Planet International School, TAISM, and Indian Schools, alongside families and invited guests, all sharing in a collective appreciation for imagination and ingenuity. The event also welcomed key partners, including the Event Lead Partner: Future Education Academy, and key sponsors like Virgin Radio Oman, Blue Balloonia, and Macaroon House Oman, reflecting a growing interest in creative, skills-based learning across the region.

As host and official partner, Cheltenham Muscat played a central role in bringing the Expo to life. The school’s Academy department led the planning and delivery in collaboration with Future Education Academy, building on its successful “Brain & Build” LEGO programme. Senior pupils including those enrolled in the Academy Ambassadors course, were closely involved, playing a key role in planning and delivering the event. They supported areas such as logistics, layout and volunteering on the day, helping ensure a smooth and successful whole-school effort.

Mr. Richard Snape, Principal, Cheltenham Muscat said: “Our aim is always to create opportunities where learning feels alive, relevant and inspiring. The LEGO Expo was a wonderful example of this in action. To see our pupils so engaged, so articulate and so proud of their work was incredibly special. We are equally proud to have hosted Oman’s first event of this kind, bringing together schools, families and partners in a way that truly reflects the spirit of our community.”

Zayn, Grade 3 from Cheltenham Muscat added: “I loved being able to show people what I’d built and explain how it works. At first, I was nervous, but then it felt really exciting. You could see people were interested, and that made me even more proud of what I’d created.”

Beyond the colourful bricks and creative displays, the Expo highlighted something deeper: the value of learning by doing. Through LEGO, pupils explored problem-solving, critical thinking and communication skills, gaining confidence as they explained their work to a live audience. It was a reminder that education can be both rigorous and joyful.

With such an enthusiastic response from pupils and families alike, the LEGO Expo looks set to become a much-anticipated fixture in the years ahead.

For more information, visit: www.cheltenhammuscat.com

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About Cheltenham Muscat

Cheltenham Muscat is a premium school for boys and girls aged 3 to 18. Located in Al Bandar, the school delivers the Cambridge International Curriculum from the Early Years through to IGCSEs and A-Levels. Partnered with Cheltenham College in the UK, a prestigious institution with over 180 years of academic heritage, the school balances traditional values with an innovative and inclusive approach to learning in Oman. The school is known for its exceptional facilities, strong academic outcomes, and a values-led education that prepares pupils for life beyond the classroom.

www.cheltenhammuscat.com

About Cognita

Launched in 2004, Cognita is an extraordinary community of schools currently span more than 20 countries and share one common purpose: to help young people thrive in a rapidly evolving world. With over 90 schools in Europe and the US, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia, Cognita employs over 22,000+ teaching and support staff in the care and education of more than 100,000 students across five regions and offers multiple recognised academic curricula. Together, Cognita schools provide a uniquely global education that goes beyond grades, to develop all-round academic excellence – equipping young people with the agency, adaptability and positive attitudes that prepares them to grow, thrive and find their success in a rapidly evolving world.

Cognita Middle East has 14 schools within its portfolio, including: RGS Guildford Dubai, Repton Dubai, Repton Al Barsha and Repton Abu Dhabi, Horizon English School, Horizon International School, Ranches Primary School and Al Ain English Speaking School in the UAE, Dasman Bilingual School in Kuwait, Downe House Riyadh and King’s College Riyadh in Saudi Arabia, Downe House Muscat and Cheltenham Muscat in Oman, and King’s College Doha in Qatar.

www.cognita.com.