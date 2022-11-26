Al Ain: The College of Agriculture and Veterinary Medicine at the United Arab Emirates University launched an awareness campaign entitled "Food Waste Audit", in cooperation with the Office of the Associate Provost for Research and participation of the Abu Dhabi Waste Management Center (Tadweer) and several local institutions.

The activities were started at the university student food court, in the presence of Prof. Ahmed Murad, Associate Provost for Research, Dr. Mohammed Abdul Muhsen Al-Yafei, Assistant Dean of the College of Agriculture and Veterinary Medicine, and several university staff and students.

Dr. Nuha Mustafa, a professor at the College of Agriculture and Veterinary Medicine, who supervises the campaign program, said that the campaign is based on research studies to limit waste and food consumption. The awareness program is targeting schools and universities to educate students about the need to reduce food waste. The studies conducted in the food court showed that more than 50 kilograms of different foods are wasted daily during breakfast and lunch, which causes waste of those foods and drinks, because the students obviously bought food more than they need and consume.

She added that the campaign aims to create a sustainable environment on campus and to identify and recycle waste in sustainable environment projects, and to transform the university campus into an environmentally friendly campus. Moreover, the student research competitions and programs on this issue will be conducted that needs awareness and a new culture in light of the development of society and the change of food habits.

-Ends-