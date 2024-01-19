Dubai, United Arab Emirates: – coffeedesk GCC, the one-stop coffee solutions destination, is set to make waves at the upcoming World of Coffee 2024. The event is scheduled to take place from January 21st to 23rd, 2024, at the Dubai World Trade Centre. In the heart of this coffee extravaganza, coffeedesk proudly returns to the World of Coffee stage. As an exclusive distributor for Fellow and a master distributor for renowned brands such as Urnex, AeroPress and official distributor of Rancilio, Moccamaster, Hario and KeepCup, and coffeedesk GCC continues to lead the market with a commitment to delivering exceptional products.

The three-day summit offers a unique opportunity for engagement, allowing coffeedesk GCC to connect with visitors from around the world, share its passion for quality coffee, and unveil exciting innovations. World of Coffee is a premier global event that annually attracts the coffee community from around the globe. This three-day event offers a unique platform for coffee enthusiast and brands to learn, engage, and explore the latest coffee offerings and techniques in the ever-growing coffee industry.

This year brings added excitement as coffeedesk GCC introduces new brands X-Bloom & TopBrewer exclusively for the World of Coffee. In sync with the event, coffeedesk successfully launches its ecommerce website, expanding its reach and providing coffee enthusiasts with convenient access to premium products.

Already credited as a one-stop coffee solutions, coffeedesk’s participation this year is a testament to the company’s dedication to staying at the forefront of the industry, offering not only a diverse range of products but also embracing the latest trends and techniques that define the coffee landscape.

“We are thrilled to be part of World of Coffee 2024 in Dubai. This event not only allows us to showcase our commitment to quality and innovation but also provides a platform to connect with the global coffee community,” said Saud Al Nuaimi, CEO at coffeedesk GCC.

Website: https://coffeedesk.ae phone number 8006161