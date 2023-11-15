Manama, Bahrain: Cityscape Bahrain, the region's most anticipated real estate exhibition and conference, officially opened its doors yesterday at Exhibition World Bahrain. The official inauguration by His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa marked the beginning of a successful first day. In light of the overwhelming response and positive momentum, Cityscape Bahrain is pleased to announce that the exhibition will be extended two additional days and will run until Saturday, November 18th.

With over 40 exhibitors participating and 58 projects worth $8 billion and an anticipated attendance of 10,000, the exhibition promises visitors to ‘Experience Luxury Living at Cityscape Bahrain’, which is being held in conjunction with Jewellery Arabia. The first day saw visitors immerse themselves in an enriching experience that blends luxury living and real estate excellence.

Exhibitors at the event include Bahrain Marina Development Company, Bahrain Real Estate Investment Company (Edamah), Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA), Ministry of Municipal and Rural Affairs (MOHMRA) In the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning, Ministry of Finance and National Economy, Ministry of Municipalities & Agriculture, Urban Planning and Development Authority, Survey and Land registration Bureau, Durrat Al Bahrain, Danube Properties, Regal London, Infracorp, Diyar Al Muharraq, Carlton Real Estate, Eagle Hills Diyar, Era Projects, Al Janabiyah Gate Real Estate and many more. Several financial institutions are also participating, including Arab Bank, the National Bank of Bahrain and Ahli United Bank.

Naseej, a leading Bahraini real estate developer, signed two landmark agreements setting a new benchmark for excellence in the real estate sector, and underscoring their commitment to sustainable and innovative living. The first announcement highlighted their partnership with Batelco, which will equip Naseej's Nasayim Arad project with smart home solutions, delivering unparalleled convenience, efficiency, security, and personalization. The second announcement, with Bin Hindi Group and KIA Motors, will support the installation of EV charging stations at Nasayim Arad, establishing the first-ever collaboration in Bahrain between an automaker and real estate developer.

Durrat Al Bahrain Company unveiled its latest development Jawharat Al Murjan in southern Bahrain, offering over 200 luxurious seafront villas. Visitors at the exhibition were able to view four different villa models, showcasing the project's high-quality specifications and new exclusive features designed according to the latest modern standards. Construction of the project will commence in Q1 2023 and completion is expected within two years.

On the occasion, Alexander Edwards - Exhibition Director - Cityscape, said “We are thrilled to welcome everyone to the opening day of the second edition of Cityscape today. This event promises lucrative opportunities for our guests and provides a variety of enriching experiences, bringing together the entire ecosystem and its key stakeholders under one roof. Developers, investors, brokers, architects, and government officials will gather to network, learn, and discover new opportunities. Cityscape is the perfect platform to connect with the people and businesses that are shaping the future of real estate in Bahrain and the GCC."

The Cityscape conference under the theme ‘Sustainability and Digital Transformation in the Real Estate Sector’ is set to kick off on the 15th and 16th of November. It will feature over 20+ hours of content provided by 30 speakers who will address a range of topics focused on sustainability and digital transformation. The list of speakers includes prominent figures in the real estate sector, including executives, government officials, architects, consultants and others and will be attended by 300+ C-level executives.

Cityscape Bahrain would like to thank the event's knowledge partner Estater

The exhibition will be open from 12pm to 10pm tomorrow and will run until the 18th of November for its final day. The two-day Cityscape Conference is scheduled to begin at 10am and run through November 16th.

