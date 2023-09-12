Dubai, UAE – Combining the poetry of art with the functionality of high-design furniture, CB2, operated by Majid Al Futtaim Lifestyle, partners with Firetti Contemporary Gallery to establish a platform of transformative art that constructs inviting, layered interiors that embody sustainability. The partnership is presented with a series of free immersive talks around art, furniture, and sustainability during the month of September and October at the CB2 store in Mall of the Emirates. Through this dynamic collaboration, Firetti Contemporary introduces two distinguished artists, Sawsan Al Bahar and Laura Lappi, who will take centre stage at CB2, Mall of the Emirates.:

ART AFFAIR WITH SAWSAN AL BAHAR

Topic: Art & Sustainability

When: Friday, 15 September 2023

Time: 5:00 PM – 6:00 PM

Venue: CB2, Mall of The Emirates

Under the theme of Art and Sustainability, this conversation will be hosted by the artist behind “Untitled Study for the Fall”, Sawsan Al Bahar, as she discusses the intricate connection between art and sustainability. The discussion will be offering insights into the artist’s creative process and deeper meanings behind her work.

Admission to this event is free, reserve your spot here.

CURATING ART WITH MARA FIRETTI

Topic: Art & Sustainability

When: Friday, 29 September 2023

Time: 5:00 PM – 6:00 PM

Venue: CB2, Mall of The Emirate

Art Affair will also be hosting a talk with the visionary CEO and Founder of Firetti Contemporary Gallery, Mara Firetti, as she offers an interesting guide to understand the value of artwork in addition to the process of selecting art for novice collectors.

Admission to this event is free, reserve your spot here.

ART IN INTERIORS WITH CB2

Topic: Art & Interiors

When: Friday, 13 October 2023

Time: 5:00 PM – 6:00 PM

Venue: CB2, Mall of The Emirates

CB2 will host an interactive masterclass around interior design and fine art with a guided session on how to build rooms around art. This immersive experience guides participants through the art of curating living spaces that harmonize with their cherished artworks, whether it's contemporary paintings, sculptures, or unique installations. The attendees will gain valuable insights into selecting the perfect colour palettes, furniture, and lighting to enhance the visual impact of their art collections, transforming their homes into personalized galleries of self-expression, enriching our appreciation for art and how art can become an integral part of our daily lives, inspiring creativity in the spaces we inhabit.

Admission to this event is free, reserve your spot here.

For more information, please contact CB2moe.dxb@maf.ae

For press related inquiries, please contact MAF@Four.Agency

