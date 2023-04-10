Riyadh, KSA: From playing host to several international sports’ events, to putting on art exhibitions and live concerts with star-studded global icons, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is facing a rising demand for AV technology to support its burgeoning entertainment industry, which reached an estimated USD 308 million at the end of last year, according to Statista.

With plans for Saudi Arabia to invest USD 64 billion in its entertainment industry over the next decade, there is a significant demand for AV technology, professional lighting equipment, and theatre and cinema operators to support the Kingdom’s ambitious entertainment goals.

The rising demand will be the focus of this year’s Saudi Light and Sound (SLS) Expo taking place from the 28th – 30th May at the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Centre. Co-located with the Saudi Entertainment and Amusement (SEA) Expo, SLS Expo will feature exhibitors from the pro-lighting and audio, live events, digital signage, AI, laser technology, and stage technology sector. In addition, the SLS Summit will include presentations and panel discussions from industry experts and leaders on how to advance the entertainment market as it works towards Vision 2030.

“The country’s entertainment industry is expected to be worth USD 1.17 billion by the end of 2030. This explosive growth has placed an immense demand on the light and sound industry,” said Sarkis Kahwajian, SLS Expo Director.

“Over the last few years, it has become the norm in Saudi Arabia to play host to some of the biggest international sporting events, from WWE to Formula One, in addition to theatrical shows, and concerts with internationally acclaimed artists. And while it has done this successfully and attracted huge tourist numbers from the region and across the world, it has also set the tone for the next decade in the entertainment space. This is where SLS Expo can really be the catalyst and meet the rising demand.”

With one of the largest populations in the Middle East and with around half its residents under the age of 30, Saudi Arabia has a growing appetite for entertainment that has already seen plans for hundreds of new cinemas to explode onto the market by the end of the decade, a bevy of theme parks and new cities intent on showcasing entertainment to drive domestic and international tourists.

Among the exhibitors at SLS Expo this year are Huda Lighting Trading, Kvant Show Production, Novelty Middle East Pro Lab Trading, TechnoCode and many others.

