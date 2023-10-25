Kuwait: Burgan Bank concluded its sponsorship of the 10th eGovernment Forum (EGOV10), which was organized by Razen Events in conjunction with the Kuwaiti Federation of Engineering Offices and Consultant Houses and patronized by His Excellency Mr. Fahad Ali Zaied Al-Shuala, Minister of State for Municipal Affairs and Minister of State for Communications Affairs. Held in cooperation with the Central Agency for Information Technology, the Forum witnessed the participation of major domestic and international cloud computing companies, in addition to the attendance of many prominent IT leaders in government agencies across Kuwait.

On this occasion, Mr. Mohammed Najeeb Al-Zanki, General Manager - Corporate Banking at Burgan Bank, said: “We are delighted to have participated in the 10th edition of the Forum, especially considering the vital role of banks in advancing the economy by seizing investment opportunities that contribute to local growth and prosperity. Driven by our fundamental social responsibility to the community, we strongly believe that technological developments and the opportunities they create not only help generate a financial return on our investments that benefit our bank and shareholders, as well as allowing us to support local initiatives that help in the development of society and achieve sustainable growth. In addition, we always strive to develop Kuwaiti cadres and equip them with qualifications to lead the country toward an era governed by technological development, especially artificial intelligence.”

On his part, Mr. Taher Abdul Aal, Managing Partner - Razen Events, thanked Burgan Bank for its sponsorship and participation in the forum. He said: “EGOV10 has become a point of convergence for both local and international technology companies. To this end, the Forum has been receiving continuous support from many governmental institutions and private sector organizations, which view it as a gateway to everything new in the field of cloud computing and fintech.”

About Burgan Bank

Established in 1977, Burgan Bank is a Kuwait-based conventional bank with a significant focus on the corporate and financial institution sectors. From its earliest days, the Bank has significantly sought to diversify its offering to cater to its growing retail and private banking customer base.

Burgan Bank has majority-owned subsidiaries, collectively known as the “Burgan Bank Group”, in the MENAT region. This Group is supported by one of the largest branch networks across the region and includes: Gulf Bank Algeria – AGB (Algeria), Tunis International Bank – TIB (Tunisia), and the fully owned Burgan Bank Turkey. Furthermore, Burgan Bank has a presence in the UAE through its corporate office, Burgan Financial Services Limited.

The Bank has continuously improved its performance over the years, through an expanded revenue structure, diversified funding sources, and a strong capital base. The adoption of state-of-the-art services and technology has positioned it as a trendsetter in the domestic market and within the MENA region. Moreover, Burgan Bank’s brand has been built on a foundation of real values – trust, commitment, excellence, and progression – which serve as a reminder of the high standards to which the Bank always aspires. In fact, the Bank’s core philosophy of ‘Driven by You’ is the foundation on which its products and services are continuously developed.

The Bank obtained the ISO/IEC 27001: 2013 Information Security Management Systems certificate (ISMS) and was re-certified with the prestigious ISO 9001:2015, making it one of the few banks in the GCC and Kuwait to receive such certification for five consecutive times. The Bank also has the distinction of being the only Bank in Kuwait to have won the JP Morgan Chase Quality Recognition Award for twenty consecutive years. Moreover, in a testament to its dedication to the development of its human capital, Burgan Bank is the first bank in Kuwait to be certified as a Great Place to Work®, earning the distinct honor in 2023.

Burgan Bank is a majority-owned subsidiary of KIPCO (Kuwait Projects Company), one of the largest holding companies in the MENA region.