Bencic, winner of the inaugural event in 2023, only returned to competitive action in October following maternity break

Jelena Ostapenko/Ellen Perez crowned doubles champions courtesy of straight sets win over Shuai Zhang/Kristina Mladenovic

Final day of the third edition of the WTA 500 event was completely sold out

ABU DHABI, UAE – Belinda Bencic became Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open champion for the second time after coming from behind to defeat Ashlyn Krueger in today’s final, capping a remarkable comeback story, while Jelena Ostapenko/Ellen Perez clinched the doubles title following a dominant win over Shuai Zhang/Kristina Mladenovic.

The third edition of the WTA 500 event drew to a close in front of a sold-out crowd at the International Tennis Centre, Zayed Sports City, the culmination of eight days of world-class tennis and fantastic off-court entertainment.

BELINDA’S BIG MOMENT

Both finalists recorded magnificent victories to secure their place in the tournament showpiece, with Bencic overturning a one-set deficit to eliminate reigning champion Elena Rybakina and Krueger defeating Linda Noskova, setting the stage for a super showdown on Stadium Court.

There was little to choose between the two players in the first set, which went with serve for the opening eight games.

With the score tied at 4-4, 20-year-old Krueger then broke her opponent, subsequently seeing out the following game, on serve, to take the lead.

If the first set was close, the second was anything but, as Bencic, 27, produced a stunning response, completely overpowering Krueger, who was playing in her first WTA 500 final, to restore parity.

Buoyed by the ruthlessness of her second-set turnaround, 2020 Olympic gold medallist Bencic picked up where she left off, quickly racing into a 3-0 lead in the third to firmly take control of the contest.

The less experienced Krueger pulled a game back, but it was little more than a temporary reprieve. There was simply no stopping Bencic, who comfortably saw out the next three games to seal a 4-6, 6-1, 6-1 victory, and a second Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open title, capping a remarkable comeback story given she only returned to action in October after taking a maternity break.

With Bencic not competing at last year’s event, today’s victory ensures she remains undefeated at the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open, a tournament she is slowly making her own.

Bencic celebrated on-court, and even included her young daughter, Bella, in the proceedings, before collecting her trophy from a presentation party made up of Homaid Al Shimmari, Deputy Group CEO at Mubadala Investment Company, His Excellency Aref Al Awani, General Secretary of Abu Dhabi Sports Council, His Excellency, Dr Ahmed Abdullah Al Qubaisi, Assistant General Secretary, Acting, Abu Dhabi Sports Council, Portia Archer, Chief Executive Officer, WTA, Roberto Ranieri, WTA Supervisor, Claire Wood, Tournament Referee and Nigel Gupta, Tournament Director.

DOUBLES DELIGHT FOR OSTAPENKO/PEREZ

Earlier in the day, Ostapenko/Perez made light work of Zhang/Mladenovic in the doubles final, requiring just 60 minutes to secure the title in what was a very one-sided contest.

The duo reached the final without dropping a single set, and today’s match followed a similar theme as they blasted their opponents away in devastating fashion, cruising to a 6-2, 6-1 victory.

Homaid Al Shimmari, Deputy Group CEO at Mubadala Investment Company, said: “Congratulations to the winners on their remarkable victory at the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open. This tournament has once again brought together the world’s top talent, thrilling fans and elevating the profile of women’s tennis on the global stage. At Mubadala, we are proud to support events that inspire the next generation and reinforce Abu Dhabi’s position as a world-class sporting destination. We look forward to building on this magnificent momentum and welcoming many more future champions to this speculator event next year.”

His Excellency Aref Al Awani, General Secretary of Abu Dhabi Sports Council, said: “The third edition of the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open was an exceptional success, thanks to the tireless efforts of everyone involved. On this occasion, I would like to extend my sincere thanks to the participating players, the loyal fans, all the partners, and organising teams who worked tirelessly to make this prestigious sporting event a success.

Al Awani congratulated the title holder, saying: “I am pleased to congratulate Belinda Bencic on her well-deserved victory. She showcased an outstanding performance that combined skill and determination that befits the prestige of the tournament.”

He continued: “The Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open continues to play a pivotal role in supporting the development of tennis in the UAE, in addition to inspiring the next generation of players and fans. It was great to see thousands of school students attending the event, which reflects the positive impact the tournament has had on them. This tournament also further confirms Abu Dhabi’s prowess in hosting international sporting events efficiently and competently, which enhances its position as a global destination for sports.”

IMPACTING THE LOCAL COMMUNITY

Elsewhere today, the Road to Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open winners were crowned as the initiative, which provides a pathway for aspiring players in the UAE to enhance their skills and make an impact on the global game, reached its conclusion.

Fully sanctioned by the UAE Tennis Federation, the Road to Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open sees tournaments held for various age groups across Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Fujairah, with the respective finals taking place as part of the WTA 500 event.

For the second consecutive year, Timur Gordeev walked away with the title in the Under-16 Boys competition, while Karen John triumphed in the Girls tournament for the same age group.

At Under-14 level, Isabelle James successfully defended the title she won last year, with Alexi Rafa Aldemita winning the Boys competition.

Ryan Abou Jamra and Sophie Himmelreich, meanwhile, were the two winners in the Under- 12 category.

The event continues to make a huge impact in the local community through both the Road to Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open and Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open Schools Program, which engaged over 25,000 children across schools in the capital.

The Program aims to introduce youngsters to tennis in a fun and engaging way, with a host of carefully crafted assemblies held in schools across the city, reaching more than 17,000 students, the launch of nationwide art competitions and tennis sessions hosted by Tennis 360.

The climax of the Program saw over 25,000 students and teachers attend the tournament throughout this week, where they were able to watch some of the world’s best players in action, while also enjoying a host of tennis-themed activations in the Mubadala Tennis Village.

The Mubadala Tennis Village proved hugely popular for those fans in attendance today, who relaxed in the UAE sunshine while taking advantage of the fantastic F&B offerings in the 15,000 square-metre location, while the younger spectators took full advantage of the activities available within the five separate districts.

Music, on the Main Stage, was provided by Dan Moores in the afternoon, before Chelsey Duo brought the curtain down on yet another wonderful Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open.

