Dubai : Brazil Pavilion at the Expo 2020 Dubai enthralled visitors with Capoeira, a rarely seen spectacle of art form that combines martial art with music and dance steps.

“Capoeira is both entertainment and can even be a unique fun-filled activity that combines the steps of dance, music, acrobatics and martial arts in one power-packed envelope. It is perfect for fun lovers as well as those who want to pursue fitness goals” said Luciano Barbosa De Lima, Head of programming, Events and Protocol, Brazil Pavilion, Expo 2020 Dubai.

Capoeira, associated with Brazil’s northeast, is performed with a call-and-response choral singing in the background, and has its origin in west and central Africa. It is widely believed that it was brought to Brazil long time ago by slaves, and later post abolition of slavery in 1888, was reinterpreted and repurposed to the current format.

“It is unique in its cultural element and we are glad to present this before an international audience in the UAE. Showcasing Capoeira and the Brazilian artists that present the art form with vigour and consummate aesthetics is yet another opportunity for us to present our heritage in arts as well,” Luciano added.

The Brazil Pavilion also conducted a Capoeira class organized by Bruna Franca at the Sports Arena near the Australian Pavilion.

About Brazil pavilion at Expo 2020

The Brazilian pavilion will be part of this last thematic axis, reaffirming the importance of biodiversity, culture of environmental preservation, competitiveness based on sustainability and the portrait of Brazilian multiculturalism.

Expo Dubai 2020 represents a singular moment of promotion of Brazilian diversity and an opportunity to tell the world of its unique features. The event is linked to the efforts of Apex-Brazil in the commercial promotion of agribusiness, innovative technologies, as well as the construction of an economically attractive country image and a natural destination for foreign investments. It will also contribute to reinforcing the regional, gastronomic and ethnic multiplicity and immigration diversity of Brazil.

Apex-Brazil is responsible for building the pavilion and organizing the Brazilian participation at Expo Dubai. In 2015, the agency organized the Brazilian participation at Expo Milano and, in 2010, at the Expo Shanghai.

