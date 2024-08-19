Dubai: Branded residences, one of the fastest-growing sectors in hospitality, will take center stage at FHS World (30 September to 2 October), with a dedicated, full-day conference led by one of the sector’s leading innovators Accor One Living.

Debuting at FHS World on 2 October, The Branded Residences Forum will feature workshops and conference sessions exploring the sector’s rapid growth in the Middle East and across the world. The event will examine key topics related to the development and operation of branded residences, including value creation opportunities, the growing array of branding options available to developers, the emerging trend towards standalone branded communities, and the arrival of non-traditional players such as luxury automotive and fashion brands in the sector. Sustainability strategies, legal structuring, design and sales & marketing case studies are also on the robust agenda, along with the exploration of sector-related topics including co-working concepts, the evolution of shared living and the rapid growth of private clubs as places to work.

According to Savills Residential Development Consultancy, the branded residences sector has grown by 160 per cent globally over the last decade. By the end of 2023, there were approximately 1,300 projects around the world, with hotel branded residences accounting for 82 per cent of them.

Savills data also shows that the Middle East – which is rapidly emerging as a global hub for the sector – currently has 45,000 residential units in 200 branded developments across 80 brands. With a staggering 500 per cent increase in branded residences in the last decade – from 10 in 2014 to 50 in 2023 with another 50 in the pipeline – Dubai is the most active market worldwide and now rivals Miami, New York and London as a world leader in branded residential development. Saudi Arabia is also seeing significant growth, with a 65 per cent surge in its branded development pipeline between 2022 and 2023.

Research by Global Branded Residences (GBR), a leading consultancy for the sector, shows that the United States, where branded residences first started, represents 36 per cent of existing projects but only 18 per cent of developments in the pipeline, highlighting the extent of global growth.

The Middle East and Africa currently accounts for 19 per cent of the global branded residences existing and pipeline project network; Europe represents 16 per cent; Asia Pacific 22 per cent and The Americas 43 per cent. The world’s top locations for branded residences are Dubai, Miami, New York, London, Phuket, Sao Paolo, Los Cabos, Istanbul, Bangkok and Cairo, according to GBR.

Jonathan Worsley, Chairman of The Bench, organiser of FHS, said: “We are delighted to add this new and exclusive conference to FHS World. One of a host of new features and attractions at our 2024 event, The Branded Residences Forum will bring together an elite group of industry professionals and innovators to take a deep dive into the sector’s growth, evolution and seeming endless investment opportunities. We are proud to partner with Accor One Living – a global leader in this field – to explore the importance of branded residences to our industry today, and how the sector will be a key driver in the future success of the hospitality industry on a local, regional and global scale.”

Launched in 2023 and bringing together 25 years of branded residences expertise, Accor One Living is industry first 360-degree platform focused on the development, design and operation of mixed-use projects and branded homeowner communities. With projects in 34 countries around the world, it currently operates nearly 50 branded residential communities serving over 7,000 homeowners, with more than 110 new projects under development.

Jeff Tisdall, Chief Business Officer, Accor One Living and Global Head of Mixed-Use, said: “Accor One Living is proud to be at the forefront of all things branded residences at FHS World. Success in branded residences requires specialised expertise across multiple disciplines. The Branded Residences Forum by Accor One Living is a trailblazing event that will bring together key players and decision makers from across the sector, including residential developers who have delivered successful projects, expert lawyers, branding and communication firms, architects and leading interior designers.

“With a history in branded living dating back more than two decades, brands like Fairmont and Raffles have helped to pioneer the category and today Accor One Living is a key differentiator that is driving forward our momentum. Given such strong demand for innovative branded residential solutions, we believe that we have only just begun to tap into the potential in terms of helping our partners develop and operate branded residences alongside the hotels that anchor mixed-use developments..

“Accor is proud to own and operates four of the seven global hospitality brands that go back 100 years or more – Orient Express, Raffles, Fairmont, and Pullman. These time-tested, world-renowned brands continue to provide opportunities for us to expand with residences in markets around the world. From a home buyer perspective, the brands lend tremendous appeal, prestige and reinforce confidence. Meanwhile, our exciting lifestyle brands within the Ennismore collective – enable us to reach new psychographics and demographics who might not have previously considered a branded residence. These challenger and innovator brands are driving appeal among new generations of homeowners, proving the opportunity to put forward a wide range of compelling branding solutions that resonate with today’s diverse range of homebuyers. As our Group’s branded residences portfolio continues to grow, there are also exciting opportunities for other Accor brands like Sofitel, MGallery and Emblems.”

Rico Picenoni, Head of Savills Global Residential Consultancy, said: “FHS World is the leading gathering for hospitality investors, so it’s a natural step to include this exclusive event for those developing, operating or exploring branded residences. The Branded Residences Forum is a key opportunity for investors to delve into issues and trends, such as rental programs, legal structure, sales and marketing and design.”

Riyan Itani, Founder of Global Branded Residences, commented: “The Branded Residences Forum by Accor One Living is an important opportunity for the industry to gather and discuss this ever-expanding sector. Interest is now truly global and standalone branded development activity is accelerating, creating even more opportunities. At the same time, exciting new brands and partnerships are emerging. Simply put, investors have a lot to consider and share when it comes to branded residences.”

Branded residences – facts and figures:

Source: Savills:

The branded residential sector has grown more than 160 per cent over the last decade, evolving from exclusively hotel branded in the beginning to a panoply of non-hotel brands (predominantly fashion, design and automotive) today

As of late 2023, there were approximately 1,300 branded residential projects globally, of which c.1,050 (82 per cent) are hotel branded residences. There are also over 200 brands actively licensed for branded residences

Three of the leading hotel operators in the branded residential space - Accor, Four Seasons and Marriott - combined represent 43 per cent of all hotel branded residences worldwide. The global average price premium for branded residences is 30 per cent, with mature global cities recording around 24 per cent, emerging cities 52 per cent and resorts 32 per cent

Over the past decade, Dubai has emerged as the world’s branded residential capital, and is expected to realize more than 1,200% growth from 10 projects in 2014 to more than 130 by 2030. Source: Global Branded Residences

The United States, where branded residences first started, represents 36 per cent of existing projects but just 18 per cent of pipeline branded residences, which shows the extent of the global growth

MEA accounts for 19 per cent of the global branded residences network and pipeline projects. Europe represents 16 per cent; Asia Pacific 22 per cent and The Americas 43 per cent

The world’s top locations for branded residences are Dubai, Miami, New York, London, Phuket, Sao Paolo, Los Cabos, Istanbul, Bangkok and Cairo

Standalone branded residential projects have surged in growth in recent years, and now represent more than 15 per cent of all branded residences globally, and 30 to 40 per cent of annual signings for hotel operators most active in the industry,

About FHS World

Dates: 30 September – 2 October 2024

Location: Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai, UAE

