Digital-First Hiring Enables Real-Time Matching

BITS Strengthens Ties with UAE’s Entrepreneurial Ecosystem

Dubai, UAE – The BITS Pilani Dubai Campus (BPDC) recently hosted the Startup Career Fair 2026, bringing together 50 emerging startups from across the UAE and creating a vibrant platform for students to connect directly with founders and early-stage teams. The fair recorded a 43% increase in participation compared to last year, reflecting rising student interest in startup careers and stronger engagement from the UAE’s entrepreneurial community.

The event was inaugurated in the presence of Amb. Laila Rahhal El Atfani, President & Founder of Business Gate and Woman Business Circle, who attended as Chief Guest, along with Prof. V. Ramgopal Rao, Vice Chancellor of BITS Pilani; Prof. Souri Banerjee, Director of BITS Pilani Dubai Campus; and other distinguished guests from industry and academia. Addressing the gathering, the Vice Chancellor commended BPDC’s continued commitment to fostering entrepreneurship through its academic programmes, incubation initiatives, and strong industry collaborations. Prof. Souri Banerjee, Director of BITS Pilani Dubai Campus, said that meaningful industry engagement is vital in preparing students for the evolving workplace, and initiatives like the Startup Career Fair help connect talent with opportunity while fostering innovation and enterprise on campus.

Of the 50 participating startups, 12 were founded by BITS Pilani alumni or current students — underscoring the entrepreneurial spirit deeply embedded within the institution. Representing 26 industries, the startups offered students exposure to diverse roles and practical opportunities aligned with the fast-paced nature of startup environments.

Organised by the Career Services Department, the fair was designed specifically to spotlight startups rather than large corporates. By focusing on early- and growth-stage ventures, the event allowed students to explore hands-on roles, interact closely with founders, and gain first-hand insight into startup culture. The format encouraged deeper conversations and stronger alignment between student capabilities and company requirements.

Speaking about the initiative, Prof. Sunil Thomas, Faculty-In-Charge – Career Services, BITS Pilani Dubai Campus, said the fair played a key role in connecting students with UAE-based startups actively building their teams. He noted that the event demonstrates how academic programmes, incubation support, and career services can work together to create meaningful career pathways while contributing to the region’s innovation-driven growth.

The fair also adopted a digital-first approach. Nearly all participating students uploaded their resumes and linked their professional profiles in advance, enabling startups to review applications efficiently, shortlist candidates, and conduct focused discussions during the event itself.

The success of the fair reflects the broader entrepreneurial ecosystem at BPDC. Through initiatives such as the New Venture Creation Program and structured incubation support, the campus has helped launch more than 50 startups over the years, including two that have grown into unicorns. Such exposure equips students with the adaptability, problem-solving skills, and resilience required in startup careers.

Participating startups highlighted the quality of engagement and the relevance of student profiles. Omar Aboulubdeh, CEO of Bigger BlueButton, said, “The UAE offers a unique mix of strong infrastructure and highly motivated young talent. We’re here because the environment helps startups grow faster, and we’re looking for passionate students who want real market experience, not just technical skills.”

Similarly, Abhilash Baraya, General Manager – HR at Cars24 Arabia, shared, “As we expand in the UAE, this fair gives us access to a diverse, high-quality talent pool for full-time roles and internships. Engaging with BITS students is especially meaningful, given the strong alumni connection and a strong pipeline of future-ready talent.”

With growing participation, a clear focus on UAE-based ventures, and an emphasis on meaningful talent connections, the Startup Career Fair 2026 has set a strong benchmark for future editions. BPDC looks forward to building on this momentum and further strengthening connections between its students and the UAE’s thriving startup ecosystem.