Manama – Sustainability Forum Middle East (SFME) today announced BBK as a Lead Partner for its upcoming fourth edition, taking place on January 27–28, 2026, at the Four Seasons Hotel in the Kingdom of Bahrain, in the presence of H.E. Dr. Mohamed bin Mubarak Bin Daina, Minister of Oil and Environment, Special Envoy for Climate Affairs, and with the support of the Supreme Council for Environment.

BBK’s partnership reflects the Bank’s strategic commitment to advancing sustainability and playing a leading role in mobilizing sustainable finance to drive Bahrain’s transition to a low-carbon economy. In line with the Kingdom’s sustainability and climate objectives, including its 2060 net-zero target, BBK is taking clear, structured steps to embed sustainability across its business operations, risk management, and client engagement strategies.

Senior leaders from BBK will join more than 400 regional business leaders, policymakers, and sustainability experts at the Forum’s fourth edition to address this year’s theme “Advancing Alignment, Innovation, and Implementation for Energy & Climate Transformation”, where they will showcase the Bank’s vision and strategies for empowering clients in Bahrain’s sustainability transition through ESG-aligned solutions including sustainable lending, transition finance, and education on ESG risks and opportunities.

Mr. Yaser Alsharifi, Group Chief Executive of BBK, said, “We are delighted to announce our partnership with Sustainability Forum Middle East, reflecting BBK’s deep commitment to supporting Bahrain’s energy and economic transition and initiatives that help advance this journey. We view sustainability as a strategic imperative in delivering long-term value for our clients, shareholders, and the broader Bahraini economy. As a leading financial institution, we are focused on providing the tools and capital necessary for our clients to thrive in a changing world. We look forward to engaging with climate and finance leaders on the important role of sustainable finance as a catalyst for innovation, resilience, and inclusive economic growth. Meeting the scale of the transition will require collaboration across sectors—and platforms like SFME are essential to accelerating shared progress.”

Adding, Ms. Laila Danesh, Managing Director at FinMark Communications, the Forum’s founder and organizer, said, “We are honored to welcome BBK as a Lead Partner for the Forum’s 2026 edition. BBK’s leadership in sustainable finance and commitment to climate-aligned innovation will significantly enrich the Forum and contribute to actionable solutions for Bahrain and the region. Its support also underscores the vital role of financial institutions in turning ambition into implementation — by building capabilities, mobilizing capital, and driving progress toward a low-carbon and future-focused economy.”

Over two impactful days, the Forum’s fourth edition will convene regional and global leaders to address some of the most urgent priorities for advancing energy and climate transformation. Key topics will include aligning national and corporate strategies with net-zero ambitions, scaling and funding innovative technologies, mobilising sustainable and transition finance, activating carbon markets, accelerating biodiversity and nature-positive solutions, and building institutional and human capacity to accelerate implementation. The programme will conclude with a full day of hands-on workshops led by leading global management consultancies and sustainability experts, focused on building practical skills and the knowledge and capabilities required to drive action and impact at scale.

For more information on the Forum and how to partner or register, please visit: sustainmideast.com or contact info@sustainmideast.com

Please address media inquiries to:

Zahraa Taher

Managing Director

FinMark Communications

Email: info@finmarkcoms.com