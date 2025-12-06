A new Saudi-Georgian platform opens greater horizons for cross-continental economic cooperation.

Forum outcomes are reshaping the future of Gulf investment in Eurasian markets.

Ahmed Al Areej: The platform will operate as a commercial entity with clear governance that ensures a secure and transparent environment for investors.

Tbilisi-Georgia: The Global Investors Forum (GIF 2025) has concluded its sessions in the Georgian capital, Tbilisi, with the launch of the Saudi–Georgian Investment Platform, amid a high-profile international presence and strong interest from senior government officials, business leaders, policymakers, and entrepreneurs.

The closing day witnessed exceptional momentum, underscoring the forum’s standing as a prominent international platform that brings together the visions of GCC and Eurasian countries and reshapes the future pathways of investment cooperation between the two regions. GIF 2025 was held in strategic partnership with EurAsia Gulf, and GI Holding as the main partner, and with the support of the Embassy of Georgia in the United Arab Emirates and the Hong Kong – Middle East Business Chamber. The event is also sponsored by Petra Group, Evaluations, D&B Properties and Royal B.

The second day opened with a welcome address that highlighted the importance of economic dialogue and its role in expanding the scope of partnerships and integration between markets. The session saw contributions from H.E. Salah Al Shamsi, Chairman of Liwa Investment, and Dr Rock Mehanna, Board Member and Strategic Adviser to Evolutions and D&B Properties. The session set the stage for the launch of the Saudi–Georgian Investment Platform, one of the forum’s key initiatives this year.

The key highlight of the closing day was the official launch of the Saudi–Georgian Investment Platform, one of the most significant outcomes of this year’s forum. The announcement was made in the presence of Ahmed Al Dakheel, Chairman of the Saudi Business Council – Central Asian Countries and Chairman of the Saudi–Georgian Business Council; George Svanidze, Founder of Petra Group; and Ahmed Al Areej, Chairman of World Luxury Group. Also in attendance were Dr Tasyir Al Khunaizi, Partner and Deputy CEO of the Georgia Saudi Investment Corporation, and Dr Sadeddine Mneimne, Chairman of AGI Holding and Chairman of the Global Investors Forum.

This agreement marks a pivotal milestone in the economic relations between the two countries, establishing an institutional framework that supports the flow of bilateral investments and enables the implementation of joint projects across key sectors, including tourism and hospitality, health and wellness, agriculture, logistics, and other promising development initiatives.

The Saudi–Georgian Investment Platform is a joint investment venture between Saudi and Georgian businessmen, operating as a commercial entity with clear governance structures that ensure a secure and transparent environment for investors. Ahmed Al Areej, Chairman of World Luxury Group, underscored that the platform aims to strengthen economic and cultural ties between the two countries by launching a ready-made investment portfolio worth hundreds of millions of dollars, encompassing tourism, wellness, service and development projects in both Saudi Arabia and Georgia.

Al Areej outlined that Georgia holds significant natural resources and vast opportunities in property development and wellness projects, in addition to being an emerging and renewed tourism destination. Saudi Arabia, meanwhile, leads the regional economy thanks to its huge potential in mining, energy, real estate development and tourism, making the integration of the two economies an ideal opportunity to create joint projects with shared strategic value.

In his address, Dr Sadeddine Mneimne, Chairman of AGI Holding and Chairman of the Global Investors Forum, underlined that the forum was established to serve as a bridge connecting East and West, and as a vision that brings together governments, investors and innovators to build a future shaped not by geography, but by partnerships, courage and shared visions. He added: “My commitment to this forum is clear: to build a platform that does not stop at its current boundaries but continues to evolve and expand until it becomes a global engine for creating opportunities and shaping the economies of tomorrow.”

Dr Sadeddine Mneimne, and Farah Harb, Co-Founder of Innovents ME, announced the new destinations set to host the Global Investors Forum 2026. The upcoming edition will take place across the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the Dominican Republic, in an expansion that reflects the forum’s growing international presence and its rising influence on the global investment map.

The launch of the platform came as a direct outcome of two days of discussions at the forum, and as a result of the sessions and bilateral business networking meetings in creating common ground for cooperation among investors and exchange of insightful views between the Saudi and Georgian sectors. The new platform is expected to strengthen cross-border partnerships, ease investors’ entry into high-potential markets and support entrepreneurs and value-added initiatives.

During the closing day, several business institutions and international companies delivered comprehensive presentations on strategic projects and diverse investment opportunities across sectors including technology, finance, professional services, real estate, artificial intelligence, ports and tourism. These sessions enabled participants to explore a wide range of promising investment prospects.

GIF 2025 saw the participation of an elite group of senior international figures, including His Excellency Salah Al Shamsi, Chairman of Liwa Investment; Dr Tasyir Al Khunaizi, Partner and Deputy CEO of the Georgia Saudi Investment Corporation; Aref Al Abbar, Chairman of the Emirates Hobbies Association; and Ahmed Al Dakheel, Chairman of the Saudi Business Council – Central Asian Countries and Chairman of the Saudi–Georgian Business Council.

Other notable participants included George Svanidze, Founder of Petra Group; Ahmed Al Areej, Chairman of World Luxury Group; Dr Arif Anis, internationally recognised leadership expert and recipient of the Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE); and Dr Rock Mehanna, Board Member and Strategic Adviser to Evolutions and D&B Properties and ABMC, along with a number of ministers, ambassadors, heads of chambers of commerce, leaders of economic institutions from the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Georgia and other countries.

In conclusion, the Global Investors Forum 2025 reaffirmed its leading role in transforming economic dialogue into practical steps and actionable agreements that open new horizons for international investment cooperation. The launch of the Saudi–Georgian Investment Platform stands as a testament to the forum’s ability to shape meaningful initiatives that support the shared economic visions of the Gulf and Eurasian regions. The platform also lays the groundwork for future projects capable of making a tangible impact on the pathways for development and regional integration.

About the Global Investors Forum (GIF):

Is a leading international economic initiative launched under the leadership of AGI Holding, with the aim of establishing a unified platform that connects the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries with the Eurasia region through an integrated ecosystem of cross-border investments and strategic partnerships.

The forum seeks to stimulate sustainable economic growth and strengthen collaboration between governments, the private sector, and global financial institutions. It brings together ministers, policymakers, institutional investors, and sovereign wealth funds from across the world through high-level events and strategic dialogue.

Through its annual editions, the forum aims to redefine the global investment landscape and empower strategic partnerships that contribute to building a more prosperous and sustainable future.

About AGI Holding:

A global enterprise dedicated to providing innovative and sustainable solutions across food security, technology, and consultancy. Since our establishment in 2016, we have remained committed to addressing global challenges and fostering sustainable development.

For more information about AGI Holding, please click here

About Innovents ME:

Innovents ME is the dedicated events and exhibitions arm of AGI Holding, specializing in creating high-impact experiences that connect businesses, governments, and investors across the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Georgia, and other global markets. The company is distinguished by its ability to design and deliver innovative events that bridge industries, strengthen strategic partnerships, and drive sustainable growth.

With a focus on excellence, creativity, and precision, Innovents ME executes immersive and dynamic experiences that support economic development and foster cross-sector collaboration—positioning it as a leading force in the region’s events and investment ecosystem.

For more information about Innovents ME, please Click here.