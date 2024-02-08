Dubai, United Arab Emirates: For the first time ever, Bandai Namco, a popular Japanese brand recognized worldwide for its iconic video games, Japanese and anime products, will be participating at the Middle East Film & Comic Con (MEFCC) at ADNEC, Abu Dhabi this February 9-11, 2024. This is made possible by Jazeel Distribution - the Middle East’s leading toy and collectible distributor.

Among the featured brands are Banpresto, Ichibankuji, MegaHouse, Tamagotchi, and more, each promising a treasure trove of delights for enthusiasts. Bandai Namco's presence at MEFCC 2024 is a testament to its commitment to delivering cutting-edge entertainment and merchandise that resonates with a diverse audience.

Hassan Tamimi, the Managing Director of The Little Things, Jazeel Distribution’s sister company said “We are thrilled to unveil Bandai Namco's debut at the Middle East Film & Comic Con, a milestone partnership with Jazeel Distribution. It's a pivotal moment for us at The Little Things and Jazeel Distribution as we present Bandai Namco in this celebrated event. It signifies a bridge being built between iconic Japanese entertainment and our diverse audience in the Middle East.”

The Middle East Film & Comic Con has become a premier destination for fans of comics, movies, TV shows, anime, and gaming in the region. The annual event draws together a diverse community of enthusiasts, creators, and industry professionals. For the first time in its history, Bandai Namco will join the festivities, bringing its unique blend of interactive entertainment and collectibles to the heart of the Middle East's pop culture scene.

About Bandai Namco: Bandai Namco is a prominent global entertainment company known for its diverse range of products and franchises. Specializing in video games, toys, and multimedia content, Bandai Namco has established itself as a leading player in the entertainment industry.

About Jazeel Distribution: JAZEEL DISTRIBUTION is building its reputation as a leading distributor of toys, collectibles, novelty, apparel, and hobby products. In recent years, JAZEEL has grown to include a range of licensed high-quality collectible lines from Japan, the United States, Hong Kong, and the EU. It has established itself as a reputable distribution partner proven by its long steady partnership with established brands.

About MEFCC: The Middle East Film and Comic Con (MEFCC), the first and largest popular culture festival in the region is returning for its 12th edition from 9 - 11 February 2024. Promising an even bigger spectacle than its highly successful 2023 edition at ADNEC which attracted over 35,000 fans over 3 Days.

