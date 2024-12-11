Judged by a panel of regional and international industry leaders, the awards shine a spotlight on transformative contributions shaping the future of the industry

Dubai, UAE: The 2024 Automechanika Dubai Awards winners were unveiled this morning (Wednesday, 11 December) during the Automechanika Dubai trade show at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC). Now in its fourth year, the awards honoured outstanding achievements and innovations across the automotive aftermarket industry, reflecting the sector’s resilience, creativity, and transformative progress.

This year’s awards featured 13 categories highlighting innovation and emerging trends, including two new additions – Mobile Services Provider of the Year and Car Care Specialist of the Year. The competition attracted an overwhelming response, with over 409 companies entering and 54 finalists vying for the top honours.

In the Service Excellence category, Munich Motor Works claimed both titles for the coveted Body Shop of the Year – Passenger Cars and Workshop of the Year awards. CAFU, recognised for successfully combining innovation and technology to revolutionise the automotive and mobility sector in the region, emerged victorious in the new Mobile Services Provider of the Year category as joint winners with Orient Motors. Performansion, a Dubai-based startup, was named Car Care Specialists of the Year for setting new standards in luxury vehicle aesthetics and care. Orient Motors secured the title of Service Provider of the Year - Commercial Vehicles for its expertise in maintaining fleets for prominent entities.

In the Products category, CAMAUTO from Canada won the Innovation Product of the Year award for its cutting-edge glue pulling system, while Team Young Technology Co. took the Sustainability Product of the Year award for its B-power battery device. HELLA Middle East was recognised with the Safety Product of the Year award for its safety-focused commercial vehicle brake pad. Rounding out the Product category, Cyber Automotive Solutions won the Digital Product of the Year award for IGMMA, a next-generation automotive management system designed to empower businesses with data and trackable benchmarks.

In the Transformation category, GaragePlug Inc. won the Digitalisation Project of the Year award for its GaragePlug cloud platform, accelerating network productivity, enhancing the customer journey, and acquiring aggregated business intelligence. Meanwhile, FUSE EV Conversions LLC won the Startup of the Year award.

In the People category, Gaitri Jeswani, Chief Operating Officer at Eurodiesel Services LLC, won the Women in Automotive Aftermarket award for her exceptional technical expertise, strategic relationship-building, and industry-wide thought leadership. Surender Singh Kandhari, Chairman and Founder of Al Dobowi Group, received the Special Recognition Award for his work in advancing automotive aftermarket solutions across the Middle East and Africa.

Commenting on the awards, Mahmut Gazi Bilikozen, Portfolio Director, Mobility & Logistics at Messe Frankfurt Middle East, said: "This year’s winners exemplify the spirit of innovation and adaptability that drives the automotive aftermarket industry forward. Their contributions pave the way for a sustainable, technology-driven future. Automechanika 2024 is thrilled to celebrate the remarkable contributions of individuals and organisations shaping the future of the automotive aftermarket industry."

The winners were selected by an esteemed panel of judges, including Alan Whaley, Founder and Chairman of AMENA Professional FZ-LLC; Dr. Nima Mehrdadi, Vice President Aftermarket Middle East, Africa, and India, and Managing Director of Hella Middle East FZE LLC; Graham Threlfall, Global Key Account Manager – Vehicle Refinishes at AkzoNobel; Michel Malik, CEO of BodyShop News International; and Subhashree Ramarathnam, Associate Director at Frost & Sullivan, among others. The panel evaluated entries based on sustainable development, technological advancements, and contributions to industry transformation.

The awards ceremony was a key highlight of the 21st edition of Automechanika Dubai, which will host 2,228 exhibitors from over 62 countries over three days.

