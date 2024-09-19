Apex Group Ltd. (“Apex Group”), the leading global financial services provider, announces the appointment of Colette Leong-Son as Head of Apex Invest Events in the lead up to Apex Invest: Las Vegas and Abu Dhabi. Further underscoring Apex Group’s commitment to the investor community with industry-leading, networking events.

Apex Invest Events, the market-leading series of investor networking events guarantee attendance of two investors per manager, is an integral part of Apex Invest’s suite of capital raising, advisory and distribution solutions. The events are curated by and for LPs, bringing together allocators and managers for relationship building, knowledge sharing, benchmarking and networking.

In her new role, Leong-Son will develop the global events strategy and oversee the delivery of these world-class events. She brings over 30 years of experience in launching, running and growing industry events.

Prior to joining Apex Invest Events, Leong-Son was Managing Director, Events at Infopro Digital, a financial services media and data business comprising seven digital brands including Risk.net, Central Banking, Insurance Post, Insurance Age and Waters Technology. She has also previously headed up the financial services division at Informa plc, launching and growing flagship events including Super Return, GAIM and IM Power / Fund Forum.

Peter Hughes, founder and CEO at Apex Group, said:

“We welcome Colette Leong-Son to the Apex team. Her appointment will help bolster and deliver the Apex Invest Events offering worldwide. We are committed to take Apex Invest to new heights, leveraging our global connectivity and experience to create value for our clients across the entire value chain of their businesses. We look forward to the next instalments of Apex Invest Events in both Las Vegas and Abi Dhabi in the coming months.”

Speaking on her appointment, Colette Leong-Son said:

“This is a fantastic opportunity to lead Apex Invest’s global event strategy. By leveraging our investor community, we can curate events putting the needs and requirements of investors first, focusing on the themes and locations most important to them. I look forward to accelerating our events schedule and offering our clients a one-stop solution so they can build relationships and grow their businesses.”

Apex Invest: Las Vegas will take place at The Wynn, Las Vegas on October 9 -10 2024.

Apex Invest: Abu Dhabi will take place at The Hilton, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi on November 18 – 19 2024.

Apex Invest: Las Vegas will take place at The Wynn, Las Vegas on October 9 -10 2024.

Apex Invest: Abu Dhabi will take place at The Hilton, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi on November 18 – 19 2024.

