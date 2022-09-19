Dubai, United Arab Emirates: The 7th edition of the Annual Radiology Meeting ARM 2022 will take place next month at the Dubai World Trade Centre with the presence of leading and health experts from around the world.

This year’s edition is scheduled to run from the 25th to the 27th of October will be featuring the participation of more than 30 companies from over 25 different countries. The conference agenda also features 65 scientific sessions which will focus on the most recent technological advances in the field of Radiology and Diagnostic Imaging while providing a superb opportunity for companies to showcase their advanced products and services and meet face to face with Radiologists, Radiographers, Hospital Administrators, Educators & Researchers, Residents & Technicians and Radiation Oncologists.

Over the course of 3 days, the ARM 2022 conference will be running in different scientific routes divided in an efficient structure which will include a 3 days Radiologist Conference, 2 days Dedicated Radiographer Sessions and a 1-day virtual Nuclear Medicine & Ultrasound Seminar for Radiographers. Running in coherence with the conference is also the ARM Trade Exhibition which offers a great platform to meet with chief decision makers and market the latest technologies and innovations that are set to enhance the practice of Radiology.

Dr Abdullah Al Remeithi, President of the Radiology Society of the Emirates, stated: “We are thrilled to be inaugurating the 7th edition of the Annual Radiology Meeting Conference and Exhibition here in Dubai next month. This year’s edition will include the participation of the finest selection of medical experts from around the world, who will lead an informative discussion contributing to the continuous development of the radiology practice both locally and regionally.

In this year’s edition, we aim to end a post-covid era as we dive deep into themes that address the challenges in our field and that shape the future of radiology worldwide. We at the Radiology Society of the Emirates look forward to seeing our old colleagues again and welcoming new ones. We hope to work with them collaboratively towards the success of our field, continuously making it more efficient in delivering on the needs of our stakeholders” He added.

From his end, Mr. Hashim Alawadhi, President of the Radiographers Society of the Emirates stated: “Our aim during this year’s version of the Annual Radiology Meeting is to bring together the Radiology community from all over the world to present and exchange the latest advances in radiology and application of artificial intelligence on different radiology modalities. Future trends and professional needs which enhances the practice and radiation protection concerns will be highlighted and presented.”

Mrs. Samar Al Farra, Senior fellowship of Advance HE, Vice president and Founding Board Member of the Radiographers Society of the Emirates (RASE), Manager of Higher Colleges of Technology Assessment office Dubai, UAE said: “The Annual Radiology Meeting has been a widely anticipated event that provides a platform for the exchange of knowledge and expertise, and networking with field professionals. This year, the agenda for ARM is richer and more inclusive than ever, with various sessions, activities, and poster presentation competitions that create a rich experience for everyone involved which also acts as a golden opportunity for students.”

The 7th edition of the conference and exhibition will also be hosting the Radiology Business Hub which acts as an exclusive B2B platform for exhibitors and qualified buyers and specialists that helps enable pre-scheduled meetings between exhibitors and decision makers from leading healthcare facilities and radiology centers.

From her end, Ms. Charlotte Beardmore, Executive Director of Professional Policy at The Society and College of Radiographers UK stated: “As a professional body for Radiography in the UK, we are pleased to have been invited to work with the program committee for this upcoming ARM 2022 conference. Three expert speakers from the UK, will be contributing to the ARM 22 conference, sharing their experience and knowledge on clinical topics and also on work related to the Education and Career Framework for our profession, which the College of Radiographers has recently been extensively updating.”

The Annual Radiology Meeting is an annual event organised by INDEX Conferences and Exhibitions, a member of INDEX Holding, in collaboration with the Radiology Society of the Emirates (RSE) and the Radiographers Society of the Emirates (RASE). The event is proudly supported by UIBC, Radiology Society of Saudi Arabia, UK Society of Radiographers, Jordanian Radiology Society, Pakistan Radiology Society and Radiology Association of Bahrain. The event is also sponsored by gold partner, Bayer, and innovation partner, Infinitt and sliver partners Del Medical and Canon.