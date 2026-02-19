Kuwait City – AmCham Kuwait, in partnership with the CFA Society Kuwait, UIC, and Boeing, through its Women in Business Focus Group, organized a high-level Diwaniya dedicated to advancing financial literacy for women and raising awareness on the importance of investment and long-term family wealth planning. The session brought together leading experts from the financial and investment sectors to foster practical dialogue on empowering women to make informed financial decisions and play a greater role in capital allocation and economic leadership.

The Diwaniya emphasized that financial literacy is a critical foundation for women’s economic empowerment, enabling women to move from financial capability to financial authority and participate more actively in investment decisions, leadership roles, and wealth creation for their families and communities.

The distinguished speakers included Dr. Arezou Harraf, Chair of the Women in Business Focus Group and Vice-Chair of AmCham Kuwait; Aminah Abotalaf, Executive Director of CFA Society Kuwait and Chair of the Programs and Events Committee of AmCham Kuwait; Sarah Dashti, Vice President of Equity & Fixed Income at Kamco Invest; Shaima Bin Hussain, Founder of She Invest; Fadwa Darwish, Secretary General of the Union of Investment Companies; and Sarah Maynard, ASIP, Global Senior Head at CFA Institute.

Throughout the session, speakers highlighted the growing need to equip women with financial knowledge, including understanding investments, risk management, and capital allocation, as a pathway to stronger participation in economic decision-making and sustainable family wealth planning. The discussion also addressed practical steps for women professionals, founders, and emerging leaders to build investment confidence and engage more actively in financial markets and long-term financial planning.

Rt. Brig. Gen. Musaed Al Hawli, Managing Director of Boeing and AmCham Kuwait Board Member, underscored the importance of corporate support in advancing women’s financial capacity. He noted: “At Boeing, corporate social responsibility is embedded in how we operate worldwide. Supporting women’s capacity building, particularly in financial literacy, is essential to strengthening communities and advancing sustainable growth. Through initiatives like this, Diwaniya, we reaffirm our commitment to empowering women in Kuwait.”

The Diwaniya formed part of AmCham Kuwait’s ongoing efforts to promote inclusive economic growth and strengthen women’s leadership pipelines by ensuring access to financial education and investment awareness. By focusing on financial literacy as a core leadership competency, the event aimed to help women better manage personal and family wealth, make strategic investment decisions, and contribute meaningfully to broader economic development.

AmCham Kuwait remains committed to collaborating with financial institutions, policymakers, and private sector leaders to expand financial education initiatives that enable women to take on greater roles in investment, governance, and capital stewardship across Kuwait’s evolving economy.

Founded in 1985, AmCham Kuwait is a non-profit organization composed of Fortune 500 corporations, SMEs, and prominent business leaders from both the U.S. and Kuwait. As a key advocate for American interests in Kuwait, AmCham Kuwait works tirelessly to strengthen the business ties between the two nations.

For more information, please visit www.amchamkuwait.org or follow us on social media @abck1985.