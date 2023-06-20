The musical evening celebrated multi-talented patients and members of staff based at the center

The performances brought joy to all residents and attendees

Abu Dhabi, UAE: Amana Healthcare, a Mubadala Health partner, collaborated with the prestigious Bait Al Oud to host an unforgettable concert at Zayed Higher Organization for People of Determination’s auditorium. The event showcased exceptionally talented individuals based in the center, who performed alongside the accomplished musicians of Bait Al Oud, founded by Dr. Naseer Shamma.

Committed to enhancing the quality of life of its patients, Amana Healthcare continues to offer a wide range of engaging activities and events that promote a sense of community, happiness and overall well-being among its residents and caregivers.

Dr. Jason Gray, Acting Executive Director, Amana Healthcare, said: "At Amana Healthcare, we strive to offer our patients engaging and interactive quality-of-life events that go beyond the traditional medical services we offer. By hosting a concert in collaboration with the prestigious Bait Al Oud, we aim to inspire and uplift our residents and showcase their remarkable talent and limitless creativity. We are honored to be able to celebrate their achievements and use the healing power of music.”

Amana Healthcare has invested in providing people of determination with comprehensive services that meet their needs. In collaboration with Zayed Higher Organization for People of Determination, Amana Healthcare established the Al Mudeef Centre for People of Determination. The facility delivers comprehensive medical and rehabilitative services for people of determination across the UAE.

Established in 2008, Bait Al Oud has emerged as a prominent institution offering music lessons and certificate courses within Abu Dhabi. Led by the renowned oud maestro, Naseer Shamma, Bait Al Oud looks to preserve the rich heritage of traditional Arabic music while nurturing the next generation of skilled musicians in the UAE.

The concert is one of several quality-of-life events organized by Amana Healthcare. Others include trips to a petting zoo, watch parties for sporting events like the 2022 FIFA World Cup, and heartwarming “Tiny Treasures” graduation ceremonies for pediatric residents.

About Amana Healthcare

Amana Healthcare, a Mubadala Health partner, is the Middle East’s leading provider of specialized long-term care, rehabilitation and home healthcare services and is the region’s pioneer in integrated continuum-of-care services. Based in the United Arab Emirates, Amana Healthcare serves patients from a wide catchment area including the Middle East, Africa and South Asia - who need complex specialized post-acute care. Amana Healthcare’s hospitals are accredited by the U.S. Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities.

About Mubadala Health

Mubadala Health is the integrated healthcare network of Mubadala Investment Company. Established in 2021, Mubadala Health operates, manages, and develops a portfolio of healthcare assets including: Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, Healthpoint, Imperial College London Diabetes Centre (ICLDC), Amana Healthcare, National Reference Laboratory (NRL), Capital Health Screening Centre (CHSC), Abu Dhabi Telemedicine Centre (ADTC), Danat Al Emarat, HealthPlus Diabetes & Endocrinology Center, HealthPlus Family Clinics, HealthPlus Fertility, HealthPlus Women’s Health Center and Moorfields Eye Hospital Abu Dhabi. With a vision to transform the regional healthcare landscape, Mubadala Health sets a new benchmark for the UAE and regional healthcare industry through its state-of-the-art facilities and world-class caregivers who strive to put patients first across its continuum of care. Innovation, research, and education are the foundational pillars of Mubadala Health, supporting the further development of a sustainable healthcare sector in line with the vision of Abu Dhabi and the region.

Mubadala Health is on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn with the handle: @mubadalahealth.