Kuwait — In marking the World Refugee Day 2024, Alshaya Group’s leisure and entertainment brands KidZania and Quest partnered with UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, in shedding light on the importance of showcasing solidarity #WithRefugees. Aligning with the theme, a solidarity day was dedicated for the children whom UNHCR care for, noting that almost half the displaced population globally are children. A total of 35 children of all age groups and their families participated in the dedicated solidarity day.

“Our entertainment brands play an important role in supporting the communities we operate in, and we are honoured to be part of UNHCR's World Refugee Day events in Kuwait, focusing on raising awareness and supporting displaced people,” said Fernando Medroa- Vice President-Entertainment - Alshaya Group.

The UNHCR Kuwait Representative Nisreen Rubaian highlighted: “We chose to mark this day today with the children being our voice to raise awareness and call for solidarity with the cause. Stemming from the shocking statistics launched as part of UNHCR global trends report, that estimate by the end of 2023, of the 120 million forcibly displaced people, an estimated 47 million (40 per cent) are children below 18 years of age”.

Almost half of the world’s refugees are children. Many will spend their entire childhoods away from home, sometimes separated from their families. But children are incredibly resilient. By learning, playing, and exploring their skills, they can find ways to cope, drawing strength from their families and communities surrounding them. “Initiatives like this joint collaboration we have today between UNHCR along its Kuwaiti partners and communities like KidZania, Quest and others, can make them feel welcomed and included, and they will carry this beautiful memory throughout their journey,” added Ms.Rubaian.

World Refugee Day is an international day designated by the United Nations to honour refugees around the globe. It falls each year on June 20th, with the aim of bringing attention to rights, needs and dreams of those forced to flee.

-Ends-

About Alshaya Group

Alshaya Group is a dynamic family-owned enterprise, first established in Kuwait in 1890. With a consistent record of growth and innovation, Alshaya Group is one of the world’s leading brand franchise operators, offering an unparalleled choice of well-loved international brands to customers,

Alshaya Group’s portfolio extends across MENA, Türkiye and Europe, with thousands of stores, cafes, restaurants and leisure destinations, as well as a large scale online and digital business.

Operating in multiple sectors including Fashion, Food, Health & Beauty, Pharmacy, Home Furnishings and Leisure & Entertainment, Alshaya Group colleagues are united by a commitment to authentically deliver great customer service and brand experiences.

Fresh, modern and relevant, Alshaya’s constantly evolving portfolio reflects the choices and lifestyle of its customers. From flagship stores and restaurants in prestige malls, through to local coffee shops, drive-thrus and online, Alshaya Group brings customers the brands they love in the places they want to be. Brands such as Starbucks, H&M, Mothercare, Debenhams, American Eagle Outfitters, P.F. Chang’s, The Cheesecake Factory, The Body Shop, M.A.C, Victoria’s Secret, Boots, Pottery Barn and KidZania.