AMMAN — A total of 52,406 Syrians have voluntarily returned home from the Kingdom since rebels ousted Bashar Al Assad on December 8, according to the Ministry of Interior.

In its latest figures, the ministry said that a total of 1,053 registered Syrian refugees have voluntarily returned home from camps, while the number of Syrian returnees outside camps reached 10,262, bringing the total number of refugee departures through the Jaber crossing with Syria to 11,315.

In total, 52,406 Syrians, including refugees and non-refugees, have left Jordan through the Jaber border crossing with Syria, some from other countries before continuing their journey to Syria, the government-owned Al Mamlaka TV reported, citing ministry's figures.

Previously, Jordan closed the Jaber border crossing, which is adjacent to Syria's Nasib crossing, on December 6 due to heightened security concerns in southern Syria at the time. Since then, the Ministry of Interior said it has issued travel regulations for selected groups that are permitted to use the Jaber crossing under certain conditions.

Permitted groups include Jordanian investors with registered commercial capital, bank employees working in Syria, and businessmen who are members of Syrian chambers of industry and commerce.

Jordanian students enrolled at Syrian universities are also allowed to cross, provided they have the necessary academic documents. Official Jordanian delegations, including economic missions, are also permitted.

For Syrians, access is granted to investors and their families holding Jordanian business registrations, as well as Syrians who have obtained Jordanian citizenship.

The ministry emphasized that these measures aim to facilitate economic cooperation, increase commercial activity and support stability in Syria.

The updated travel policy went into effect on Sunday, December 22, 2024.

According to official figures, Jordan is home to around 1.3 million Syrians, including nearly 660,000 refugees registered UNHCR, out of more than 5 million Syrian refugees in Jordan and neighboring countries.

In Jordan, UNHCR data showed that 657,000 Syrian refugees are registered with the agency. Around 177,070 are in Amman, 158,585 in Mafraq, 108,826 in Zarqa and 135,535 in Irbid.

