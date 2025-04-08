AMMAN — Jordan’s agricultural sector recorded "significant" economic growth of nearly 7 per cent over the past year, according to the latest report issued by the Department of Statistics (DoS).

The report indicated that agriculture contributed 6.9 per cent to the national economy in 2024, marking a notable improvement in the sector’s overall performance, positioning agriculture ahead of several other sectors in terms of contribution to GDP.

The sector also drove a robust 8.4 per cent increase in Gross Domestic Product (GDP) during the fourth quarter of 2024, reflecting a strong upward trend in agricultural productivity and its growing role in the Kingdom’s economic development.

The report also noted that the progress aligns with the Kingdom’s commitment to the Economic Modernisation Vision and the national plan for sustainable agriculture, which aims to revitalise both plant and livestock production while enhancing the sector’s resilience and productivity.

Agricultural exports also witnessed remarkable growth in 2024, reaching over JD1.5 billion, an increase of JD426 million from JD1.1 billion in 2023.

This 39 per cent year-on-year rise underscores the sector’s expanding role in foreign trade and the increasing global demand for Jordanian produce.

Speaking with The Jordan Times, Muhannad Khatib, a farmer based in the Jordan Valley, said: “This growth reflects the effort stakeholders, particularly farmers, have been putting in despite rising costs and climate challenges. It motivates us to improve quality and expand our production.”

Huda Sharif, a farmer from Madaba, said: “To sustain this momentum, we need continued government support and access to modern technologies in the field.”

Despite the progress, challenges persist. Farmers continue to grapple with high production costs, water scarcity, and the pressing need for advanced agricultural technologies to ensure long-term sustainability and growth, according to stakeholders.

