AMMAN — Jordan recorded net foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows of $1.637 billion in 2024, accounting for 3.1 per cent of the Kingdom's gross domestic product (GDP), according to preliminary balance of payments data.

Arab countries were the dominant source, contributing 64.8 per cent of total FDI. The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries alone led the way with 32.5 per cent, with Kuwait emerging as the top investor with 9.1 per cent. Saudi Arabia followed with 8.2 per cent, the United Arab Emirates with 7.1 per cent and Qatar with 4.5 per cent.

European countries accounted for 21.4 per cent of total inflows. The United Kingdom led with 8.3 per cent, while EU countries contributed 7.1 per cent. Within the bloc, France stood out with 3.8 per cent of the total, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Non-Arab Asian countries accounted for 5.2 per cent of investment flows, mainly driven by India at 2.6 per cent and China at 2.4 per cent, while the remaining 8.7 per cent originated from various other countries.

In terms of sectors, finance and insurance attracted the most investment with 23.4 per cent of total inflows. Information and communication followed with 10 per cent, while mining and quarrying attracted 9.1 per cent, transport and storage 8.4 per cent, wholesale and retail trade 7.7 per cent and manufacturing 7.6 per cent.

Real estate remained a strong attraction for foreign investors, with non-Jordanian individuals investments in land and real estate accounting for 19.1 per cent of the year's total FDI.

