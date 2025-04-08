A Lebanese judge published a new court decision in the charges against former central bank chief Riad Salameh for embezzlement of public funds, according to a copy of the decision seen by Reuters on Tuesday, paving the way for an indictment.

Judge Bilal Halawi published a "presumptive decision" concluding that Salameh, who served as central bank governor for 30 years before his term ended in disgrace in July 2023, had engaged in "illicit enrichment" by knowingly transferring funds from the central bank to private accounts.

Salameh's media office said the decision was the result of a "hastily prepared file" and was "marred by numerous and blatant legal flaws". The ex-governor, who was detained in September and remains in custody, has denied all wrongdoing. He did not respond to a request for comment from Reuters on Tuesday.

After taking the helm of the central bank following a devastating 15-year civil war, Salameh built a reputation as a competent steward of the financial system and was once seen as a possible president.

But his legacy was tainted by the collapse of Lebanon's financial system in 2019, as well as Lebanese and European charges that he and his brother Raja embezzled public funds over more than a decade. The brothers deny the accusations.

Salameh was arrested in September over alleged financial crimes linked to a brokerage company known as Optimum Invest, a Lebanese firm that offers income brokerage services.

Optimum Invest said at the time that a financial audit completed in late 2023 had found "no evidence of wrongdoing or illegality" in the company's dealings with the central bank.

Thursday's decision paves the way for an indictment in the case, according to a judicial source with direct knowledge of the court proceedings.

(Reporting by Laila Bassam and Maya Gebeily; Editing by Alex Richardson)