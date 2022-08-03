H.E. Omar Sultan Al Olama chairs closing ceremony

Dubai: Alef education in collaboration with Coders HQ, one of the National Program for Coders initiatives, supervised by Minister of state for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications office successfully concluded the second edition of the Summer Coding Program with an awarding ceremony for the best coding talents while the program attracted more than 1800 participants from schools across the country in its second summer program.

The virtual boot camp, that ran from July 25 to August 2, aimed at nurturing innovation and fostering technical skills of youth, comes in line with the UAE vision of motivating students in the field of coding, which has proven to be one of the most important skills in today’s market and also a major contributor to drive national digital economy.

Commenting on the successful completion of the summer program, His Excellency Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of state for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications reaffirmed that UAE’s digital future depends on nurturing and building the capabilities of future generations who are talented in future mechanisms, artificial intelligence, and programming. In line with the objectives of the National Program for Programmers, in supporting programmers, major international companies, the academic sector, and the establishment of a comprehensive global digital platform. The UAE is keen building the capabilities of talented groups of trainers and global experts to enrich national initiatives seeking to develop the efficiency of local talent.

In his speech at the closing ceremony, H.E. further added that the UAE government is committed to enhance and promote positive partnerships with the private sector, which contributes to supporting distinguished cadres and digital talents in the field of programming and supporting international companies in education, development, and research centres to create initiatives focused on artificial intelligence and programming. Addressing the participants and officials.

Geoffrey Alphonso, CEO of Alef Education emphasized the importance of government-private partnerships, especially with Coders HQ, adding “We have been working on diverse techniques of providing curated and engaging education solutions to keep students updated on the current technological developments. Our expertise will help develop skills of the region’s youth and mould them for a successful future. We intend to make a significant shift in the way children think and drive them towards a more logical and analytical thought process. We aim to prepare the students to adapt and change with the dynamic technological space and inculcate in them the vital skill sets required for success.”

Alef Education had launched this virtual initiative to showcase coding as an attractive career choice. This move has secured Alef Education’s position as a motivator and influencer for students by presenting skill-developing opportunities to them in high schools, paving a path for their future career. The seven-day summer program included virtual lessons and two days of practical workshop for the top 30 students. A total of 15-hour lessons were covered with three one-hour-long sessions daily between 10 am to 2 pm.

The assessment on the fifth day determined the top 30 students, who then visited the Coders HQ for a meet and greet with coders followed by a tour of the Dubai Future Labs on the sixth day. This was followed by an award ceremony where Saqr Binghalib, Executive Director at the Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications Office, and Geoffrey Alphonso presented the students with their certificates of program completion.

