Egypt - HMD Developments has officially launched Velora Villa, a premium residential compound in New Zayed City, marking the company’s first expansion into West Cairo.

Backed by a total investment of EGP 2bn, this project adds to HMD’s strong portfolio, built over more than two decades since its establishment in 2002.

Spanning over 10 feddans (approximately 39,315 sqm), Velora Villa comprises just 62 luxury units—including Twin Houses, Townhouses, and Standalone Villas—designed to the latest architectural standards. Surrounded by extensive green spaces, the development offers residents a refined, private, and integrated lifestyle.

To cater to a wide range of buyers, Velora Villa features flexible payment options, starting with a 10% down payment and installment plans extending up to 10 years. Additional plans are available over 4, 6, and 8 years, with launch-exclusive discounts of up to 30%.

The project’s general consultant is Arkrite, a leading design and engineering firm renowned for its work on high-end developments across Egypt and internationally.

Velora Villa marks a strategic extension of HMD Developments’ footprint, building on its legacy of successful projects in prime locations including New Cairo, Maadi, Zagazig in Sharqia, the New Administrative Capital, and now, New Zayed City.

© 2024 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

