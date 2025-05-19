Egypt - Gates Developments has officially launched the second phase of its flagship North Coast project, Lyv Ceaser, located in the sought-after Ras El Hekma area at kilometer 200. With a total investment surpassing EGP 2 billion in 2025, the second phase introduces three distinct zones: “Bliss” in the sub-lagoon area, “Shore” on the main lagoon, and “Muse,” a dynamic district set just behind the waterfront.

Spread across 206 acres, Lyv Ceaser has become a key pillar in Gates Developments’ strategy to tap into Egypt’s growing coastal tourism and residential sectors. The second phase alone is expected to generate EGP 12 billion in sales, building on the remarkable success of the first phase, which achieved over EGP 9 billion in contractual sales since its launch last year.

“We are committed to delivering projects that meet the evolving aspirations of our clients,” said Hassan Nasr, CEO of Gates Developments. “Lyv Ceaser reflects our vision of creating integrated, lifestyle-oriented communities in prime locations. This project also aligns with Egypt’s national goals to position Ras El Hekma as a leading tourism and investment hub on the North Coast.”

Nasr highlighted that the launch of the second phase is a natural progression following the trust and demand demonstrated by clients during the first phase. The upcoming phase will offer a wider variety of units featuring updated designs and enhanced amenities.

Construction is expected to begin promptly upon permit approvals, with delivery schedules aligned to the project’s timeline. Lyv Ceaser stands out with its panoramic views of the Mediterranean, a 400-meter private beach, over 55,500 square meters of lagoons, multiple swimming pools, children’s play areas, a gym, restaurant, health club, and expansive walkways — all designed to international standards. Residential options include chalets, villas, and townhouses ranging in size from 85 to 280 square meters, with most units offering direct sea views.

Further enhancing the project’s appeal, Gates Developments recently unveiled a luxury serviced apartment offering within the “Lyv Boutique” Hotel, managed by a leading hospitality firm. Designed in partnership with “Studio Five,” the development includes 32 beachfront cabins, providing upscale, fully serviced living for year-round residents and tourists.

“Ras El Hekma is no longer just a summer escape,” added Nasr. “It’s evolving into a year-round destination for living, leisure, and investment. With Lyv Ceaser, we are proud to contribute to this transformation.”

The project forms part of Gates Developments’ broader investment strategy, which spans residential, commercial, and hospitality projects across East and West Cairo. The company’s total investments exceed EGP 71.2 billion, underscoring its ambition to play a key role in shaping the future of Egypt’s real estate sector.

