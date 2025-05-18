The event has seen a 16x increase in exhibitors since moving to ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi

Exhibition space has increased by over 300% to 68,000 square metres compared to the previous edition

Abu Dhabi: ADNEC Group has announced that preparations are well underway for the highly anticipated Make it in the Emirates 2025. Organised by ADNEC Group for the first time, this year’s edition marks a significant milestone, expanding to more than 68,000 square metres—an increase of over 300% compared to the previous edition—and featuring more than 720 exhibitors, a sixteen-fold increase from last year.

Hosted by the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT) and organised by ADNEC Group in strategic partnership with the Ministry of Culture, the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO), and ADNOC, Make it in the Emirates 2025 will serve as a vital platform for connecting innovators, manufacturers, and investors to explore new opportunities and unlock industrial growth across 12 strategic sectors.

Capital Events, the events management arm of ADNEC Group, is spearheading the delivery of the forum, curating a dynamic exhibition floor and robust agenda that brings together global industrial leaders, policymakers, and innovators.

ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi, the venue for this year’s edition, is fully equipped to welcome over 30,000 visitors. The Centre’s Operations team is deploying a comprehensive plan to ensure a seamless experience, including streamlined traffic flow, enhanced parking access, and well-coordinated entry for all exhibitors, delegates, and VIP guests. Security protocols have been strengthened to ensure the safety and comfort of all participants throughout the four-day event.

Capital 360 Event Experiences, a subsidiary of ADNEC Group specialised in event management services of is playing a key role in bringing this event to life. The team is delivering 45 custom-designed stand builds to ensure a standout presence for exhibitors, while overseeing 12 feature zones—including the Media Centre, Investors Lounge, and Networking Lounge—that enhance engagement and connectivity across the event.

With 230 plug-and-play exhibitor pods, venue-wide branding and sponsor activations managed by its dedicated advertising division, and full technical services provided to over 720 exhibitors, Capital 360 is enabling a seamless and high-impact experience. In total, 32,000 sqm of premium carpeting has been laid to unify the event footprint and elevate the visitor journey.

As the official caterer for ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi, Capital Catering will deliver a premium culinary offering throughout the event. With extensive experience in providing world-class food and beverage services for major exhibitions, Capital Catering will offer diverse menus through indoor and outdoor food trucks, quick-service counters, and VIP lounges featuring refined hospitality.

Together, the business clusters of ADNEC Group are aligned in their mission to elevate Make it in the Emirates 2025 into a world-class industrial platform that contributes to the UAE’s vision of a sustainable, competitive, and innovation-led economy.