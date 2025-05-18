Sharjah: The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) hosted the Emirates Franchise Association’s second dialogue session.

The session aimed to foster constructive dialogue and exchange expertise in the franchise sector. Participants also reviewed recent developments and updates on the Emirates Franchise’s activities and its 2025 operational strategy.

The discussion forum was attended by H.E. Noor Al Tamimi, Chairwoman of the Emirates Franchise Association and Board Member of the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ADCCI); H.E. Mohammed Ahmed Amin Al Awadi, Director General of SCCI and Board Member of the Emirates Franchise; and H.E. Saleh Abdullah Lootah, Board Member of the Emirates Franchise and Chairman of the Association’s Executive Committee, as well as other board members.

Also present were Mona Omran Ali, Director of the Small and Medium Enterprises Centre (Tijarah 101), affiliated with the Sharjah Chamber, along with several representatives of local companies and entrepreneurs.

The session featured an overview of strategic initiatives designed to enhance the business landscape and support the growth of national brands in domestic and global markets. Discussions centered on the core priorities of the Emirates Franchise’s 2025 operational strategy, with emphasis on advancing innovative planning to boost the UAE franchise sector’s competitive edge.

The agenda also emphasized the establishment of a collaborative platform that facilitates meaningful engagement between entrepreneurs, franchisors, franchisees, and other key stakeholders in the local and international franchise ecosystem.

During the panel discussion, the Emirates Franchise Association signed three cooperation agreements with Francorp Middle East, Mazeed Financial Platform “Mazeed”, and Destek Patent.

These agreements aim to strengthen mutual cooperation relations regarding the development and growth of the franchise sector and create a franchise-supporting business environment as a global system for positive partnerships and transfer of expertise and best practices.

Under the agreements, the Emirates Franchise will cooperate with the three companies in areas such as intellectual property, financial technology, innovative accounting and tax solutions, management consulting, technical support, and the development of franchise-related initiatives and projects, in addition to collaboration to organize joint workshops and events for association members.

In her comments, H.E. Noor Al Tamimi said that the dialogue sessions organized by the Emirates Franchise contribute to strengthening communication among key stakeholders and promoting the exchange of expertise and knowledge.

She noted that such forums provide a platform to discuss common challenges and propose practical solutions that support the growth and expansion of the franchise sector both locally and internationally.

Al Tamimi affirmed the Emirates Franchise’s commitment to supporting the UAE’s economic diversification agenda by empowering SMEs, attracting global brands, and creating new opportunities in non-oil sectors. To support these objectives, the Association provides a diversified membership structure tailored to meet the distinct needs of individuals and corporate entities.

This includes individual memberships for aspiring franchisees, franchising companies and brand owners, as well as supportive institutions. Members benefit from a suite of services, including promotional platforms, expert consultancy, participation in industry events and exhibitions, and tailored advisory and support programs.

For his part, H.E. Mohammed Ahmed Amin Al Awadi emphasized that the dialogue session plays a vital role in reviewing the Emirates Franchise’s 2025 operational strategy, marking a strategic step to sustain progress toward its mission.

He noted that the plan aims to enhance the local business ecosystem, facilitate regional and international expansion, and broaden investment prospects for entrepreneurs and SMEs. It also seeks to elevate service standards within the private sector in alignment with national policy objectives.

“These efforts reinforce the UAE’s position as a leading regional hub for franchising and aligns with the key goals of the ‘We the UAE 2031’ vision, contributing to the growth of a resilient, diversified, and innovation-driven economy”, Al Awadi added.

During the panel session, Hamda Al Suwaidi, Technical Director of the Emirates Franchise Association, delivered a presentation outlining the key takeaways from the Association’s prior dialogue session and the milestones achieved.

She underscored the Emirates Franchise’s strategic vision to elevate the UAE’s global standing in the franchise industry by reinforcing a robust ecosystem that supports existing franchises, attracts new entrants, and adds substantial value to the UAE’s GDP.

She announced the Emirates Franchise’s forthcoming initiatives, which include a celebratory event marking World Franchise Day on June 11, 2025, at the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce’s headquarters. Organized in partnership with the World Franchise Council (WFC) and the Canadian Franchise Association (CFA), the event aims to raise awareness of the franchise business model and its societal impact.

The Emirates Franchise also plans to host a workshop with the Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council on the concept of franchise investment returns. Furthermore, registration will soon open for the “Brand Promotion Trade Mission,” scheduled to take place from June 19 to 23, 2025, as part of Expo 2025 Osaka in Japan.

The Emirates Franchise Association’s second dialogue session also featured an awareness workshop on the value of franchising, delivered by Sherine Ajami, Partner at Francorp Middle East. The workshop addressed franchising as a strategic driver of economic growth and entrepreneurial scalability.

It provided insights into best global practices, model selection criteria, brand protection strategies, and the necessity of continuous training and support. The discussion also underscored franchising’s contribution to creating investment opportunities and stimulating innovation across key industries in the UAE.

The dialogue session concluded with the recognition of several UAE-based companies that have successfully implemented the franchise model to expand their operations locally and abroad.

H.E. Nour Al Tamimi awarded certificates of appreciation to distinguished brands for their contributions to the franchise sector. Among the honored companies were Cedar International, Al Beiruti Restaurant, Laffah Restaurant, and Minutes Quick Services, all representing exemplary models of franchise success.

