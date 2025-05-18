Cairo, Egypt: Moharram & Partners (M&P) has unveiled a groundbreaking initiative-the 5G Egypt Forum, a unique platform that brings together international companies to shape the future of telecommunications in Egypt.

Next Monday will see the launch of the 5G Forum in Egypt, sponsored by leading global and regional companies along with European embassies and the United States. The forum is strategically partnered with Moharram & Partners (M&P), a leading group in public affairs and strategic communications.

Dr. Amr Talaat, Minister of Communications and Information Technology, is set to deliver the opening speech at the forum, which will feature Ericsson as a diamond sponsor, Telecom Egypt as a gold sponsor, and Juniper Networks, Palo Alto Networks, Ciena, Intel and Amazon Web services (AWS) as bronze sponsors. This global participation reflects the significant interest in developing Egypt's telecommunication sector and enhancing its digital infrastructure.

Major international IT companies are significant participants in the forum, which is organized in cooperation with the U.S. embassy, the EU delegation, and the embassies of Finland, Sweden, and Japan.

The 5 G Egypt Forum, a pivotal event in Egypt's digital journey, is set to accelerate the country's digital transformation and economic growth process. The forum will be inaugurated by the ICT Minister, Amr Talaat, who will deliver the keynote speech, along with several ambassadors of the participating countries.

"The 5G Egypt Forum is a unique strategic platform that brings together decision-makers, experts and industry leaders to draw a clear roadmap for the future of telecommunications in Egypt," said Ambassador Sherif El-Bedaiwy, CEO of Moharram and Partners (M&P), commenting on the launch of this important forum, adding that "This Forum is not just any event, it is a real starting point for cooperation between the public and private sectors and international partners to accelerate the deployment of 5G technologies in Egypt. We look forward to the fruitful discussions and strategic partnerships that will emerge from this forum, which will directly contribute to achieving Egypt's digital goals and strengthening its position as a regional hub for technological innovation."

5G technology, a revolutionary leap in wireless communications, offers unprecedented speeds and ultra-low latency. Its ability to connect numerous devices simultaneously supports IoT applications and Smart Cities, while also opening new horizons in areas like virtual reality, self-driving cars, and telehealth. This technology is set to transform the quality of communications and accelerate digital transformation in the region.

This international forum on the deployment of 5G technology comes at a crucial time in line with Egypt's preparations for the large-scale launch of 5G technology and services, as policymakers, government officials, telecommunications sector leaders and stakeholders participate in this exclusive strategic event to discuss the future of secure communications, infrastructure and deployment of 5G technology in Egypt.

The forum aims to strengthen strategic partnerships between the most important regional and international players, to enhance Egypt's position as a key regional hub for digital transformation. 5G technology is expected to play a pivotal role in driving sustainable development, increasing economic growth rates, creating new jobs, and improving telecommunications services. Hence, the forum represents an important regional and international platform for meaningful discussions on investment opportunities in new technology, regulatory frameworks, and cross-border cooperation to develop the telecommunications ecosystem.

The forum is expected to host 120 decision-makers, including Egyptian government officials, high-level representatives from international and local telecommunications companies and public sector experts from partner organizations, as the forum seeks to accelerate cooperation in the deployment of the country's 5G network, unlocking its potential to drive economic growth, innovation and efficiency, in line with the goals of Egypt's Vision 2030 for digital transformation.

The Forum agenda includes discussing five vital topics including regulatory frameworks to ensure networks in a competitive environment, 5G applications in various sectors, securing 5G networks from a cybersecurity perspective, O-RAN technology, as well as enhancing Egypt's digital infrastructure through submerged cables and data centers, and finally strategies for financing the deployment of 5G technology in Egypt and available investment opportunities. Prominent speakers from international companies such as Ericsson, Telecom Egypt, Intel, Ciena, Juniper Networks, Palo Alto Networks, AWS, Nokia, IBM, Rakuten Symphony, Techritory Systems, Cisco, Benya, and Vodafone will participate in these sessions, as well as representatives of regulators and international financial institutions.

About Moharram & Partners (M&P)

M&P (Moharram and Partners Group) is a leading public policy and strategic communication group established in 2015. It specializes in risk analysis, government relations, and strategic communications in the Middle East and Africa and works in more than 40 countries worldwide. Over the past nine years, M&P (Moharram and Partners group) has worked with major global, regional, and local economic entities in more than 18 sectors to convey their perspectives and positions on public policy issues and support them in establishing meaningful partnerships with governments, regulators, and media organizations. For more information, please visit the group's website: https://www.moharrampartners.com.