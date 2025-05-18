Doha, Qatar: Qatar Research, Development, and Innovation (QRDI) Council is proud to announce its continued partnership with Bloomberg Media and Media City Qatar as the Innovation Sponsor of the fifth Qatar Economic Forum (QEF) 2025, taking place from May 20–22, 2025.

This year’s program will center around the theme: "The Road to 2030: Transforming the Global Economy", exploring pathways to shape a more resilient, inclusive, and forward-looking global economic landscape.

For the third time, QRDI Council will host the highly anticipated "Innovation Day" on the third day, a dedicated platform featuring a dynamic lineup of expert panels, strategic discussions, and interactive sessions.

In alignment with the theme, this year’s Qatar Economic Forum will spotlight strategic economic transformation through key sectors such as energy, trade, technology, and investment. The forum will bring together a diverse range of global leaders and stakeholders, spanning policymakers, business executives, and innovators, to engage in critical discussions on emerging technologies, energy security, and economic resilience.

As part of “Innovation Day” at the 2025 Qatar Economic Forum, leading voices from across Qatar’s research, development, and innovation (RDI) ecosystem will convene for discussions and breakout sessions centered on harnessing innovation, technology, and local talent to drive sustainable economic growth. These sessions will support the objectives of the Third Qatar National Development Strategy (NDS3) by advancing forward-looking solutions that reinforce national resilience and position Qatar as a hub for knowledge-driven development.

To find out more about Innovation Day’s agenda and the rest of the Qatar Economic Forum 2025 program, please visit: https://www.qatareconomicforum.com/2025-program/

About QRDI Council

QRDI Council is a government entity with the mission to support research, development and innovation (RDI) activities as well as to develop RDI talent in Qatar. The Council strives to make Qatar a top destination for global talent and a pioneering research, innovation, and development hub with its motto "locally empowered, globally connected". Playing a pivotal role within the Qatar National Development Strategy, the QRDI Council is actively shaping the Innovation component of the Economic Diversification goal. The Council's commitment underlines its unwavering dedication to the Qatar National Vision 2030. QRDI Council aims to make Qatar a global innovation hub and a top choice for R&D centers worldwide, seeing RDI as vital for Qatar's growth and prosperity.

