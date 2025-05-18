Dubai - FOREX.com, in collaboration with The CMT Association, successfully hosted a closed-door event dubbed “Trade with Insight: Women Leading the Way in Technical Analysis & Strategy”, celebrating the pivotal role of women in financial markets, and exploring the importance of technical analysis in navigating today’s volatile economic markets and trading environment.

Held in Dubai, the event brought together expert analysts, finance professionals, and trading specialists, who shared their expert insights and engaged in interactive, thought leadership discussions rooted in technical analysis with focus on strategy, discipline, and analytical frameworks.

A key highlight of the event was the expert presentations and discussions led by Razan Hilal, CMT and Market Analyst at FOREX.com, and Yara Fanek, CFA, CMT, Independent FX Trader and Technical Strategist, who combined tangible market experience with practical technical analysis methodologies adapted to today’s shifting economic landscape.

Their discussions emphasized the growing relevance of technical analysis in identifying opportunities, managing volatility, and navigating uncertainty — while also spotlighting female leadership and continuous education in the trading space.

“Markets often move ahead of the headlines — what we see in price reflects sentiment, positioning, and expectations long before the news breaks”, said Razan Hilal, CMT. She added: “That’s why technical analysis, combined with sound risk management, isn’t just helpful — it’s essential to making confident, well-timed decisions in today’s complex environment.”

Attendees benefited from such practical insights, with core topics including trader psychology, risk management practices, and the use of technical tools and indicators.

Key themes discussed during the event comprised six topics, including Today’s Market Realities, whereby attendees examined pressing questions around macro uncertainty and market sentiment, from currency safety to recession fears.

Emotional mistakes like panic-selling, buying hype, and overexposure were also addressed, along with techniques to stay disciplined under pressure, under the Trader Pitfalls theme.

Other topics featured Technical Tools in Action (the practical use of RSI, Fibonacci, and DMI to enhance market timing and decision-making), Intermarket Insights (how correlations between oil, gold, VIX, and indices can provide early signals in shifting environments), Risk Management & Mindset (Dow Theory, trend structure, and multi-timeframe analysis), and The CMT Edge (highlighting the value of the CMT designation in building confidence, structure, and long-term analytical success).

“Technical analysis isn’t just about charts, it’s about understanding behavior, recognizing patterns, and managing risk with discipline. The more you invest in continuous learning, the more confident and agile you become as a trader”, added Yara Fanek, CFA, CMT, highlighting the importance of staying open to new information, and consistent in leveraging analytical tools.

Aligned with FOREX.com’s strategy to empower women and part of the “Women of StoneX” Initiative , the “Trade with Insight” event not only highlighted the necessity of technical analysis in today’s complex markets but also underlined the growing impact of women in driving knowledge, skill, strategy, and progress across all areas of finance and trading.

-Ends-

Disclaimer

This content was created by FOREX.com and should be construed as general Market Commentary, not targeted at the general public of any particular country, and is not a Research Report as defined in the Commodity Exchange Act. The content is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of Foreign Exchange (“Forex”), Contracts for Difference (“CFD”), or any other products offered by FOREX.com. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

Forex, CFD’s, and other leveraged derivatives products offered by FOREX.com involve significant risk of loss and are not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. CFD’s are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. The FOREX.com brand is operated by multiple legal entities across 8 jurisdictions globally. The products and services available to you depend on your location and the legal entity with which you establish your account.

FOREX.com is a trading name of GAIN Global Markets Inc. which is authorized and regulated by the Cayman Islands Monetary Authority under the Securities Investment Business Law of the Cayman Islands (as revised) with License number 25033.

GAIN Global Markets Inc. has its principal place of business at 30 Independence Blvd, Suite 300 (3rd floor), Warren, NJ 07059, USA., and is a wholly-owned subsidiary of StoneX Group Inc.