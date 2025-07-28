From automating workflows and enhancing digital infrastructure to offering personalized experiences and intelligent issue resolution, AI is now pivotal to resilient and efficient operations

Dubai, UAE: Jumbo Enterprise, a key business arm of the Jumbo Group and one of the UAE’s leading IT providers, hosted AI Innovate 2025, a future-focused knowledge exchange held recently in Abu Dhabi in partnership with H3C, SymphonyAI and Tech First Group (TFG). The event brought together visionary leaders, IT experts, and enterprise clients to explore how agentic AI and intelligent networks are reshaping the modern workplace—transforming operations, accelerating support, and enhancing employee and customer experiences.

Held under the theme ‘Unlocking the Power of Intelligent Networks and Agentic AI’, the event showcased how artificial intelligence is already driving measurable impact across enterprise functions. From workflow automation and digital infrastructure upgrades to personalized services and smart issue resolution, AI is fast becoming central to building resilient and efficient operations.

The UAE’s National Artificial Intelligence Strategy 2031 aims for AI to contribute over 20% to the non-oil GDP by that year. A recent report ranked the UAE first in the Arab world in the AI Maturity Index, which assesses national readiness for AI by combining learner engagement data with indicators from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the OECD.

Jumbo Electronics Ltd. spokesperson said: “AI Innovate 2025 was a bold step toward deepening our commitment to AI-driven transformation in the UAE. We are already witnessing how agentic AI and intelligent networks can reduce manual effort, enhance user experiences, and enable proactive IT management. As a leading solutions provider, Jumbo is proud to collaborate with global partners in our ecosystem to equip clients with the tools they need to lead in an AI-powered future.”

At AI Innovate 2025, H3C Global highlighted innovations shaping the future of intelligent computing and digital infrastructure, emphasizing how AI-led transformation can scale securely across industries.

Wang Chen, VP, Global Eco-System Development of International BG, H3C added, “We showcased how our "AI in ALL" and "AI for ALL" strategies evolve and create new possibilities for digital acceleration across sectors. Our innovations spanned around intelligent computing solutions that integrate AI servers and next-generation lossless networking products, these are all state-of-the-art solutions that enhance performance while reducing costs. Our collaboration with Jumbo Enterprise enables clients in the UAE to adopt these solutions with confidence and efficiency.”

Meanwhile, SymphonyAI showcased how its Agentic AI for Work simplifies enterprise operations through a unified, intelligent interface. The platform resolves routine IT, HR, and administrative requests—empowering employees with instant, accurate support—without the need to navigate complex systems.

Prateek Kathpal, President SymphonyAI said, “Agentic AI tailored to specific vertical sector requirements marks a new era in workplace productivity. By acting as an intelligent layer across enterprise systems in combination with predictive and generative AI, it dramatically accelerates service delivery while propelling huge productivity leaps and improving user satisfaction. Events like AI Innovate 2025 powerfully demonstrate what’s possible today in the fast lane to ROI.”

Jumbo Enterprise, the IT services arm of Jumbo Group, is one of the UAE’s most trusted managed services providers, with over 300,000 assets under management and 450+ enterprise customers across key sectors such as including Telecom, Transportation, Retail, Hospitality, Education, Healthcare, Public Sector, BFSI, and Manufacturing. Backed by 200+ certified professionals and 30+ OEM partnerships, Jumbo offers Everything-as-a-Service (EaaS), cybersecurity, AVSI, and AI-driven IT solutions tailored to optimize operations, reduce costs, and drive digital growth.

About Jumbo Electronics Co.Ltd. (LLC)

Established in 1973, Jumbo Electronics Co. Ltd. is one of the oldest consumer electronics retailers in the UAE with an omnichannel retail experience. The concept offers superior experience and customized offerings on the latest technology products and services, offline as well as online through jumbo.ae. Founded by the late Mr. Manu Chhabria, the Jumbo Group is a diversified business conglomerate that has established a legacy of Trust and Stability in the over 50 years of its existence. Jumbo OmniChannel Retail offers the best in mobile phones, laptops, TVs, home theatres, cameras, gaming, lifestyle products, accessories and telecom services. Jumbo is the strategic partner for high-end premium brands like Sony, PlayStation, Dyson and Hisense appliances. Jumbo Electronics has 17 stores across the emirates and operates franchisee stores for Sony, Dyson and DU telecom.

