Manama, Bahrain: HE Khalid Humaidan, Governor of the Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB), took part in the ‘Towards Inclusive and Sustainable Economic Development’ Forum hosted by the Shura Council. The event was attended by HE Ali bin Saleh Al Saleh, Chairman of the Shura Council, and HE Shaikh Salman bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, Minister of Finance and National Economy, alongside various ministers and industry professionals from the public and private sectors.

HE the Governor shared his insights in a panel discussion on national development efforts carried out under the Kingdom’s Economic Vision 2030, including the Economic Recovery Plan and strategies to strengthen growth in priority sectors. Through his participation, HE highlighted the CBB’s role in driving economic development and achieving sustainable economic growth.

During the session, HE Khalid Humaidan underscored the financial sector’s 17% contribution to the GDP, making it a prime sector for foreign direct investments, in addition to delivering the highest salary rates for around 14,800 employees. HE stated that establishing an innovative, local regulatory environment requires greater investment in digital transformation, human capital growth, and skills development. He also noted the importance of developing regulatory systems that achieve a balance between stability and innovation.

HE discussed the CBB’s efforts to support the digitalization of the financial system by developing dedicated supervisory systems and enhancing payment and settlement efficiencies. In addition to adopting the highest governance, compliance and consumer protection standards thereby building trust between all parties. He emphasized the importance of attracting investors to facilitate digital transformation, while creating a supportive technical infrastructure to elevate the quality of financial services in Bahrain.

This participation reflects the CBB’s strategic directive to engage in ongoing dialogue on issues relating to economic and financial sector growth.