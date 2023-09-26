Abu Dhabi, UAE: – The Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre (ALC) is set to participate in the Riyadh International Book Fair 2023, taking place from 28 September to 7 October at its new location at King Saud University in Riyadh. Organised by the Literature, Publishing, and Translation Commission, under the Saudi Ministry of Culture, this year’s event bears the theme ‘Inspirational Destination’.

The Centre’s participation is part of its efforts to reach a wider Arab audience, showcase its diverse publications, and enhance communication with leaders and stakeholders in the publishing industry and specialised book fairs. Additionally, it aims to highlight the ALC’s initiatives and projects related to book publishing, translation, and promotion of the Arabic language.

The ALC’s presence at the fair includes a pavilion designed to promote the Centre’s projects, market its books covering various fields, and promote sales of booths at the upcoming Abu Dhabi International Book Fair (ADIBF). It also aims to establish connections with participating publishers at the fair and encourage Saudi universities to take part in ADIBF and purchase books.

His Excellency Dr. Ali bin Tamim, Chairman of the ALC, said: “Our participation at the Riyadh International Book Fair 2023 underscores our commitment to establishing a presence at significant regional and global cultural events, to build and strengthen valuable partnerships with diverse stakeholders from the publishing and book industries. The fair serves as a key meeting point for companies, institutions, and individuals working in the literature, publishing, and translation sectors, and our time there will be crucial for identifying new opportunities for collaboration and growth.”

The ALC pavilion will showcase more than 600 titles with a total of over 6,000 copies, present updates on its publishing projects, and host coordination meetings with various cultural and media entities in Saudi Arabia.

This year’s edition of the Riyadh International Book Fair is expected to attract hundreds of publishing houses and feature thousands of books, along with numerous authors and artists participating in its rich programme of interactive seminars and workshops. It provides an opportunity for Saudi, Arab, and international talents to showcase their literary skills to readers and publishers.

About Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre

The Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre, established following a directive from the President of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Abu Dhabi, as part of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, works to support Arabic language development and modernisation through comprehensive strategies and frameworks, enrich the scientific, educational, cultural and creative contributions of the Arabic language, promote Arabic language proficiency and cultural understanding, and support Arab talents in the fields of writing, translation, publishing, scientific research, arts, content creation and organisation of book fairs. The Centre works to realise its foundational vision through dedicated programmes, human expertise, and meaningful partnerships with the world’s most prestigious technical, cultural, and academic institutions.

About the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi

The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) drives the sustainable growth of Abu Dhabi's culture, tourism and creative sectors, fuels economic progress and helps achieve Abu Dhabi's wider global ambitions. By working in partnership with the organisations that define the emirate's position as a leading international destination, DCT Abu Dhabi strives to unite the ecosystem around a shared vision of the emirate's potential, coordinate effort and investment, deliver innovative solutions, and use the best tools, policies, and systems to support the culture and tourism industries.

DCT Abu Dhabi's vision is defined by the emirate's people, heritage, and landscape. We work to enhance Abu Dhabi's status as a place of authenticity, innovation, and unparalleled experiences, represented by its living traditions of hospitality, pioneering initiatives, and creative thought.