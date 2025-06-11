RIYADH — The Saudi Ministry of Commerce announced that more than 234 million commodities and food products were supplied to pilgrims at the holy sites during this year’s Hajj. Provision of these supplies was implemented in coordination with various government agencies and in partnership with the private sector.



Among the most consumed items were juices and soft drinks, dairy products, bottled water, baked goods, canned foods, and a wide range of essential food and consumer products. The ministry’s inspection teams initiated monitoring operations prior to the season by visiting sales outlets and ensuring the availability of goods to meet the needs of pilgrims.



In addition to overseeing supply chains, the ministry conducted supervisory inspections of commercial establishments, retail points, and stalls to ensure compliance with consumer protection regulations.

