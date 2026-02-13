Dubai, UAE: Al Khayyat Investments (AKI) is proud to announce its official partnership with the World Economic Forum.

This partnership reflects AKI's commitment to contributing to meaningful global dialogue, strengthening public and private sector collaboration, and supporting long-term, sustainable economic growth across the markets in which it operates.

The official signing ceremony took place between Alexandre Raffoul, Member of the Executive Committee at the World Economic Forum, and Zaid S. Al Khayyat, Managing Director of Al Khayyat Investments.

As a diversified Emirati business group, AKI continues to champion responsible growth, innovation, and partnership. Through its engagement with the World Economic Forum, AKI will actively participate in meaningful discussions that help translate ideas into measureable impact.

About Al Khayyat Investments

Founded by Dr. Saad F. Al Khayyat in 1982 in Dubai, Al Khayyat Investments (AKI) is an Emirati family-owned conglomerate regarded as a pioneer in several industries in the Middle East, operating across multiple sectors, spanning pharmaceuticals, medical equipment, retail, food and non-food consumer goods, fitness, automotive, environmental services, logistics, manufacturing, and contracting. Today, the group employs approximately eleven thousand employees in the UAE and its branches in the GCC, Iraq, Jordan, and Egypt. AKI was ranked among the ‘Top 100 Arab Family Businesses’ of 2025, according to Forbes.