A Significant Event Reflecting Al Hamra's Commitment to Supporting Talents and Empowering the Business Sector

Kuwait: The Al Hamra Career Fair, held on 18 and 19 September at Al Hamra Shopping Center, concluded with remarkable success, further solidifying Al Hamra's position as a dynamic business hub in Kuwait. Organized In collaboration with Zone Company, the organizer responsible of "Watheefti Career Fair," the event provided professionals with unparalleled opportunities to connect with leading companies in Kuwait, embodying Al Hamra’s sustainable strategy to support the business sector and nurture talent.

Al Hamra's vision for this fair goes beyond traditional recruitment; it reflects the company's firm commitment to playing a pivotal role in Kuwait's evolving business ecosystem. The fair, the first of its kind in the country, attracted more than 7,000 professionals who had a unique platform to engage with over 20 leading institutions across various sectors, including retail, banking, technology, healthcare, and the public sector, represented by the Public Authority of Manpower (PAM). PAM played a critical role in attracting and supporting national talents through its participation in the fair, offering a direct link between professionals and available job opportunities, further enhancing and refining local capabilities. Through its interaction with job seekers, PAM helped build valuable connections, emphasizing the importance of empowering the national workforce. Al Hamra’s vision of career development serves as a fundamental pillar of this event, which witnessed rich interactions and fruitful discussions between participants and industry leaders.

In this context, Mr. Abdulaziz Mohammed Al Duwaihi, Director of Marketing and Public Relations at Al Hamra Real Estate Company, stated: "The Al Hamra Career Fair marks a pivotal moment in the evolution of Kuwait's business sector. We are proud to organize an event that transcends the traditional frameworks of job fairs, offering experienced professionals a platform to achieve significant career advancements. The strong turnout from both participants and companies reflects the inherent value of these initiatives in promoting individual and societal growth."

He added: "As a thriving business hub, Al Hamra is committed to connecting talents with leading companies, fostering innovation, and enhancing Kuwait’s commercial landscape. By supporting local and international talent, we aim to raise service standards and strengthen Kuwait’s future vision."

This fair is part of Al Hamra's Enhancement strategy, offering professionals rich opportunities to engage in meaningful discussions with recruiters and business leaders. The event once again reaffirmed Al Hamra's key role as a catalyst for professional growth and development.

This event is part of a series of initiatives emerging from Al Hamra’s comprehensive strategy to support communities and contribute effectively to Kuwait’s future. Through pioneering events such as the career fair, Al Hamra continues to empower the community and foster a culture of leadership, professional growth, and innovation, reinforcing its position as a central figure in Kuwait’s evolving business.

About Al Hamra Real Estate Co.:

Carrying the proud legacy of an iconic national landmark, Al Hamra Real Estate Co. remains a leader in real estate management. With ample office space available for a wide range of business activities, its highly acclaimed Business Tower is the tallest carved skyscraper standing at 413m high with 80 levels. The tower serves as the focal point of Kuwait’s business district, enabling people and businesses to thrive. Al Hamra’s Shopping Center operates as a contemporary lifestyle destination that trend-spots premium, new brands and offers special shopping and entertainment concepts. The center also functions as the gateway to a dynamic mix of culinary flavors through its popular Food Hall as well as its Shopping Center.

