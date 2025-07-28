Sharjah: The 9th edition of the Al Dhaid Date Festival concluded on Sunday at Expo Al Dhaid with exceptional success, drawing thousands of visitors throughout its five-day run.

Organised by the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), this year’s edition attracted over 30,000 visitors- up 25% from the previous edition, generated more than AED 2 million in sales, and awarded 110 participants across its various date competitions, cementing the festival’s position as one of the leading agricultural and trading events in the region.

During the closing ceremony, H.E. Abdallah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of SCCI, presented awards to competition winners and acknowledged key partners for their role and contributions to the festival’s success.

Also honoured were H.E. Rashid Khalifa Al Mahyan, Chairman of the Parents Council for Male and Female Students in the Central Region, and Dr. Rashid Al Mazrouei, a heritage studies expert, in recognition of their valuable contributions to the success of the festival.

This year’s edition featured broad participation from prominent date producers, palm farmers from across the UAE, and representatives from more than 15 agricultural companies showcasing the latest sustainable farming technologies.

Speaking on the occasion, H.E. Abdallah Sultan Al Owais said that the Al Dhaid Date Festival stands as a unique model of sustainable development, integrating economic, social, and environmental dimensions into one platform.

“The festival reflects Sharjah’s firm commitment to advancing the agricultural sector through supporting sector-specific events and initiatives and attracting companies that provide cutting-edge farming technologies, equipment, technical consultations, and training programmes designed to equip participants with technical expertise to keep pace with modern agricultural advancements and innovations,” he added.

For his part, H.E. Mohammed Ahmed Amin Al Awadi, Director-General of SCCI, affirmed that one of the most significant achievements the Al Dhaid Date Festival has made over its 9 editions is its contribution in promoting and preserving traditional palm cultivation knowledge for future generations.

He noted that this effort safeguards the sustainability of the UAE’s agricultural heritage and facilitates the integration of time-honored farming techniques with emerging technologies and advanced practices that enhance productivity and sector resilience.

Meanwhile, Mohammad Musabah Al Tunaiji, General Coordinator of the Al Dhaid Date Festival, emphasised the festival’s focus on sustainability in palm cultivation and its role in reinforcing the cultural identity of the Emirate through heritage-themed events.

He noted that the festival’s combination of traditional activities and agricultural contests serves as a comprehensive platform to introduce visitors to the fundamentals of the UAE’s agricultural heritage and the symbolic value of the palm tree in local culture.

This year’s edition aligns with the UAE’s ‘Year of Community’, placing a special focus on productive families and home-based businesses. It served as a vibrant platform for showcasing their innovative products that blend authentic heritage with creativity.

The exhibits drew significant visitor engagement and ranged from handcrafted items made of palm fronds, such as “makhareef”, to authentic Emirati dishes like harees and machboos that evoke the spirit of the past, in addition to natural locally produced honey, family-recipe spice blends, and traditional Arabic coffee.

This year’s festival also featured an expanded list of competitions, including popular varieties such as Khneizi, Khalas, and Shishi, along with two elite categories: General Al Dhaid Elite Dates and Special Al Dhaid Elite Dates for Northern Emirates farmers. Other contests target specific community groups, such as a women’s homegrown date competition and a children’s ‘Ratb Al Kharaif Beauty’ contest, in addition to red fig and local lemon categories.

The contests were marked by precise organisation and high-quality submissions, as participants presented the best of their farm yields. These efforts aligned with the launch of the Sharjah Chamber’s new “Busharat Al-Qeith” initiative, aimed at honoring pioneering farmers with early seasonal harvests. Introduced in parallel with festival preparations, the initiative underscores the festival’s strategy to promote excellence and agricultural innovation.

The Organising Committee of the Al Dhaid Date Festival incorporated artificial intelligence (AI) into the judging process of the “Mazaiena Al Rutab” (Dates Beauty) Contest, one of the festival’s flagship events, in a pioneering move that reflects the festival’s commitment to enhancing judging mechanisms and raising competition standards.

The newly introduced AI system is designed to strengthen evaluation standards through advanced analysis of quality, size, color, and appearance, ensuring objective, transparent, and efficient judging across the festival’s core competitions.

The festival hosted a series of workshops and expert-led seminars aimed at equipping farmers with best practices and the latest agricultural technologies, further reinforcing the festival’s dual mission of cultural preservation and modernisation, with a particular focus on palm tree care.

This year’s edition hosted an interactive youth session organised by the Sharjah Youth Council (SYC), in collaboration with the UAE Youth Entrepreneurship Council. Held under the theme “At the Heart of Sharjah Central Region.. Our Youth: Leadership and Growth,” the session witnessed the launch of an innovative youth-focused competition titled "Innovate with Dates," scheduled for the next edition of the Al Dhaid Date Festival.

The competition aims to stimulate youth innovation by encouraging the development of commercially viable, value-added concepts derived from dates in fields such as food manufacturing, biotechnology, and contemporary craft production.

The session also featured the announcement of the Sharjah Youth Council’s plan to establish the "Central Region Youth Council," set to be officially launched during International Youth Day on 12th August. The new council will serve as a representative platform for young people in the Central Region, enabling their involvement in shaping and executing initiatives that address local priorities.

