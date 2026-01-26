Sharjah: Expo Centre Sharjah is set to launch the third edition of the Al Dhaid Agriculture Exhibition in the city of Al Dhaid, Sharjah.

Recognised as the first event of its kind in the region, the exhibition is organised by Expo Centre Sharjah with support from the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and in cooperation with the Sharjah Department of Agriculture and Livestock. It will run from 29th January to 1st February at Expo Al Dhaid.

This year’s edition brings together major agricultural and farming industry players and key stakeholders, including farmers, government representatives, family enterprises, and entrepreneurs, with participation of over 40 leading agriculture and livestock companies.

The 3rd Al Dhaid Agriculture Exhibition offers a comprehensive showcase of cutting-edge agricultural innovations and farming solutions, including hydroponic and vertical farming technologies, poultry and fish farms, and beekeeping supplies, in addition to smart irrigation systems and water treatment and modern storage solutions. It will also present the most sophisticated technologies to ensure crop protection, and pest, disease and weed control, as well as the latest heavy-duty farming equipment and innovative horticulture practices.

The Al Dhaid Agriculture Exhibition serves as a strategic platform that streamlines agricultural operations from preparation to harvest, supporting Sharjah’s vision for advancing sustainable food security and contributing to the goals of the UAE National Food Security Strategy 2051.

A Strategic Vision and Innovative Solutions for the Agricultural Sector

H.E. Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah, said that the Al Dhaid Agriculture Exhibition is one of the Centre’s specialised events that reflect its commitment to strengthening Sharjah’s position as a regional hub for innovation and global knowledge exchange.

He noted that the exhibition provides a strategic platform that gathers policymakers, industry experts, and farmers under one roof, fostering collaboration and advancing the agricultural sector’s development priorities.

“The Al Dhaid Agriculture Exhibition 2026 focuses on practical and advanced technological solutions to address the key challenges faced by the agricultural sector. These include optimising water use, enhancing production efficiency, and mitigating the effects of climate change and supply chain disruptions. These strategic priorities support the UAE’s vision to achieve self-sufficiency and strengthen food security,” Al Midfa added.

Intensive Preparations to Serve Farmers

For his part, Mohammad Musabah Al Tunaiji, Director of Expo Al Dhaid, stated that preparations to welcome participants to the new edition of the Al Dhaid Agriculture Exhibition are in full swing.

He noted that the exhibition brings together farmers and agribusiness leaders and entrepreneurs from across the UAE, providing them with a unique opportunity to explore the latest innovations and applied solutions suited to their local environment.

“The Al Dhaid Agriculture Exhibition provides an ideal platform for networking between local farmers, specialised companies, and industry experts, thereby fostering knowledge exchange, optimising water-efficient agriculture, and enhancing the quality and market competitiveness of local produce,” he added.

Al Tunaiji further remarked that the exhibition brings together government entities, agricultural and livestock institutions, specialists, farmers, and producers, creating new opportunities for partnerships and agricultural investment across the UAE’s agricultural sector.

Agriculture-Focused Events and Specialised Seminars

This year’s edition features interactive sessions and panel discussions focused on innovative approaches in cultivating medicinal, ornamental, fruit, and vegetable crops.

It also highlights research efforts to develop high-yield, climate-resilient plant varieties. Emphasising sustainable agriculture and supply chain management, the event enables participants to understand best practices for transporting farm produce to markets with minimal waste.

The exhibition brings together a diverse range of stakeholders, including livestock breeders, beekeepers, hydroponic and urban farming specialists, suppliers of seeds, fertilisers, and pesticides, greenhouse construction firms, agricultural machinery manufacturers, and packaging and logistics providers. Participation also extends to academic and research institutions, cooperative organisations, and financial service providers.

The Al Dhaid Agriculture Exhibition 2026 is open to the public daily from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., with extended visiting hours on Fridays from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Interested visitors may access the exhibition’s official website for further information on sponsors and participating entities at: https://www.aldhaidagriculture.ae/