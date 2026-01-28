Sharjah: The third edition of the Al Dhaid Agriculture Exhibition will open tomorrow, Thursday, at Expo Al Dhaid.

Organised by Expo Centre Sharjah with support from the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and in cooperation with the Sharjah Department of Agriculture and Livestock, the four-day exhibition will bring together leading agriculture and livestock companies and government entities, reinforcing Sharjah’s role in supporting sustainable agricultural development and food security.

The exhibition will feature key players across modern agriculture, livestock production, and agricultural value chains, facilitating networking and knowledge exchange. It will showcase advanced agricultural technologies and innovative solutions, while supporting local farmers by enhancing market competitiveness for local produce, thereby advancing the national agricultural sector.

Innovative Solutions for the Agricultural Sector

This year’s edition will showcase a wide range of advanced agricultural innovations and practical farming solutions. These include modern farming technologies, smart irrigation systems, and agricultural inputs, alongside initiatives supporting local production.

The Al Dhaid Agriculture Exhibition creates an integrated environment for farmers, investors, and stakeholders to explore opportunities and enhance sector performance. It promotes awareness of sustainable farming and encourages innovation in agricultural production, reinforcing Sharjah’s position as a leading hub supporting initiatives that advance food security and foster balanced economic growth.

Diverse Participation

The exhibition brings together key players across the agricultural value chain, including farmers, agronomists, experts, researchers, government entities, and industry stakeholders.

Participants range from livestock breeders, beekeepers, hydroponic and urban farming specialists, to suppliers of seeds, fertilisers, and pesticides, greenhouse construction firms, agricultural machinery manufacturers, irrigation system providers, seed and crop protection companies, storage and logistics operators, packing and processing firms, as well as academic institutions and cooperatives. This diversity fosters direct interaction, knowledge exchange, strategic partnerships, and business opportunities.

The exhibition welcomes visitors daily from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., with Friday opening hours from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Stakeholders and visitors can register, reserve booths, and access detailed information about sponsors and participating entities through Al Dhaid Agriculture Exhibition official website: https://www.aldhaidagriculture.ae/.