Leadership of Al-Borg Diagnostics in Laboratory Diagnostics

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: In the context of ongoing efforts to enhance the healthcare sector in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Al-Borg Diagnostics, one of the largest private diagnostic networks in the Middle East and North Africa, will participate in the Global Health Forum taking place in Riyadh. The forum will kick off on Monday, October 21, and will continue until Wednesday, October 23, 2024, aiming to raise awareness about the latest innovations and developments in the fields of laboratory services and healthcare.

Al-Borg Diagnostics will showcase its latest solutions and technologies, reaffirming its leadership in providing exceptional diagnostic services in the region. Additionally, the company will present the latest advancements, new services, and research in healthcare, such as advanced genetic testing services. During the forum, announcements will also be made regarding new partnerships with leading global health institutions, enabling Al-Borg to expand its service offerings and enhance the quality provided to its clients.

Al-Borg Diagnostics invites visitors to its distinguished booth (H3A-N40) to discover the latest medical innovations and solutions in the laboratory sector, including the first electronic microscope unit in the private health sector. Visitors will also have the opportunity to learn about the services offered by the two largest reference laboratories in the Kingdom, located in Riyadh and Jeddah.

Mr. Mohamed Mandar, Executive Director of Al-Borg Diagnostic Group, stated, "Al-Borg Diagnostics' participation in the Global Health Forum reaffirms our commitment to achieving the Kingdom's Vision 2030. Through our participation, we aim to provide outstanding diagnostic services and enhance community health as part of our continuous endeavor to be the best in healthcare delivery by keeping up with the latest medical developments and utilizing the most advanced global technologies. We are committed to innovation, digital transformation, and ongoing development to meet the needs and enhance the health of individuals and the community."

He added, "We are also committed to developing national healthcare professionals through the Al-Borg Academy, which aims to nurture and train a promising generation in the field of medical diagnostics, significantly contributing to the comprehensive development of the healthcare sector in the Kingdom."

Al-Borg Diagnostics is a key partner in the healthcare system in Saudi Arabia, serving as a diagnostic reference for over 5,000 hospitals, medical centers, and clinics, as well as pharmaceutical companies. The diagnostics serve more than 15,000 visitors daily through its network of 75 branches spread across the Kingdom. Through its participation in the Global Health Forum in Riyadh, Al-Borg Diagnostics aims to enhance ongoing collaboration with relevant stakeholders and expand its diagnostic services. This participation presents an ideal opportunity for visitors to discover the latest advancements in laboratory and diagnostic fields and is expected to foster collaboration with many partners in the healthcare sector.

About Al-Borg Medical Diagnostics

Founded in 1998 in Jeddah, Al-Borg Diagnostics has grown to become the largest private diagnostic network in Saudi Arabia and the Gulf region, with over 150 diagnostic facilities. Thanks to its ambitious vision, Al-Borg Diagnostics aims to expand globally, becoming synonymous with excellence in healthcare. Today, Al-Borg is recognized as a leading provider of integrated diagnostic solutions, meeting the needs of millions of citizens and residents, as well as supporting healthcare providers and research centers. With a focus on innovation and quality, Al-Borg Diagnostics continues to pursue its mission of being the primary partner in improving the health of individuals and communities across its operational regions.