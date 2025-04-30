Introduction to AI solutions stands out as one of the event’s highlights, designed to keep participants abreast of future technological advancements

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Panasonic Marketing Middle East & Africa FZE (PMMAF) is pleased to announce the successful conclusion of its highly anticipated Customer Service Strategy Conference 2025 held recently in Dubai, UAE. This pivotal event, building on the success of previous years, reinforces Panasonic's dedication to enhancing customer experience. Key highlights of the event included the unveiling of the Digital Studio for Technical Training, a workshop focused on utilizing Artificial Intelligence (AI), and the staging of the the 14th Regional Technical Olympics.

Strong on its development strategies to reinvent customer service excellence, Panasonic established the Digital Studio to transform technical knowledge transfer and expand training accessibility across the region. Likewise, the company stepped up its efforts to help employees adapt to an AI-driven world through a practical workshop focused on the fundamentals of effectively leveraging Artificial Intelligence. The session aimed to raise awareness, equip participants with actionable insights, and prepare them for the paradigm shift in customer service by fostering a culture of innovation and integration. The 14th Regional Technical Olympics, meanwhile, added excitement to the event as annual repair skills contest demonstrated the competencies of service technicians representing Panasonic’s MEA Service Partner Companies.

Revolutionizing Technical Training with the New Digital Studio

Consistent with its efforts to innovate and deliver better experiences for its customers, Panasonic established the Digital Studio at Digital Repair Training Center to address the key challenges faced in current eLearning programs and create a more interactive and scalable training experience. Traditionally, eLearning sessions have been limited to PowerPoint-based content with no hands-on interaction with physical products. Moreover, only a select number of Authorized Service Center (ASC) Engineers have been able to attend in-person central trainings in the UAE, with travel restrictions further limiting accessibility and the cost of conducting individual training sessions in each country has also been considerable.

With the launch of the Digital Studio, Panasonic will transform training by:

• Enabling real-time interaction with physical products using collaborative tools: This allows for dynamic, hands-on learning, simulating real-world repair scenarios.

• Expanding reach—allowing more Engineers across the PMMAF region to participate in training sessions: Overcoming geographical barriers and ensuring wider access to vital technical knowledge.

• Delivering high-quality recorded technical training through PMMAF’s digital channels: Providing on-demand learning resources for continuous professional development.

• Reducing travel costs for both PMMAF trainers and ASC Service Engineers: Optimizing training budgets and increasing efficiency.

With this new platform, technical knowledge transfer becomes more efficient, engaging, and cost-effective, ensuring that ASC Engineers stay updated with the latest Panasonic product insights and troubleshooting techniques.

Mr. Hiroyuki Shibutani, CEO, PMMAF, said: “Rooted in Japan's cultural values, Panasonic has always regarded customer service excellence as a core principle deeply ingrained in our corporate philosophy. We believe in anticipating our customers’ needs and we are committed to ensuring that our people have the skills required for the jobs of today and tomorrow. We continue to launch initiatives and programs – as well as fit-for-purpose facilities – to help strengthen the competencies of our personnel, and upskill our technicians in terms of navigating changing technologies.”

Affirming Mr. Shibutani’s views, Mr. Anthony Peter, Director, Customer Service Division (CSD), PMMAF, commented: "The launch of our Digital Studio for Technical Training represents another significant stride in Panasonic's ongoing digitization journey. We recognize the imperative of embracing future-ready initiatives to remain at the forefront of innovation and service excellence. The Digital Studio is not just about training – it's about transforming how we connect, collaborate, and empower our partners in an increasingly digital world. By leveraging cutting-edge technology and fostering a culture of continuous learning, we are ensuring that our team and our partners are equipped to navigate the challenges and seize the opportunities of tomorrow. Similarly, the push to equip our CS workforce with essential artificial intelligence (AI) knowledge is aligned with our continuous commitment to providing smarter, future-ready solutions to optimize customer experience."

The Customer Service Strategy Conference was attended by key service and distribution partners from across the region and involved discussions on the company’s CS Plan for the fiscal year 2025.

Meanwhile, the 14th Regional Technical Olympics saw participating technicians from Panasonic Service Partner’s Technical teams demonstrate their technical expertise and proficiency in repairing appliances, through a series of practical and theoretical tests. This year, the products chosen for the competition were washing machines and air fryers. The competition not only highlighted the participants’ skill mastery but also fostered continuous learning, thus promoting the highest standards of repair and maintenance, to ensure that customers receive exceptional after-sales service.

To cap the event, PMMAF recognized the STAR Service Competition Awardees in appreciation of outstanding performance at company and individual levels in achieving service excellence in FY2024. Additionally, winners and runners-up of the Technical Olympics were honored.