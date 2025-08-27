Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain: Al Baraka Islamic Bank, one of the leading Islamic banks in the Kingdom of Bahrain, recently organised an advanced educational and training programme entitled the Entrepreneurship Master Class Programme for the children of its employees, in collaboration with INJAZ Bahrain. This initiative comes as part of Al Baraka Islamic Bank’s firm commitment to supporting education, empowering future generations, and strengthening the bonds between family, community, and the workplace.

The programme was attended by a group of the Bank’s employees’ children, within a specific age range ranging between 9 and 15 years, who engaged in an interactive learning experience designed to develop their personal skills and expand their knowledge in areas such as financial literacy, creative thinking, and leadership. The initiative included a wide range of practical activities covering the fundamentals of entrepreneurship through interactive workshops and enjoyable challenges tailored to the participating age group, creating an engaging educational environment that combined fun with learning.

Alongside the interactive workshops, the programme also featured an orientation tour of several of the Bank’s departments. This provided participants with the opportunity to observe the nature of banking operations and the mechanisms of delivering financial services first-hand, as well as to gain a better understanding of the role of the banking sector in supporting the national economy.

Her Highness Sheikha Hessa bint Khalifa Al Khalifa, INJAZ Bahrain Chairperson commented: “We are proud to partner with Al Baraka Islamic Bank in delivering the Entrepreneurship Master Class Programme, which not only nurtures the entrepreneurial spirit of young participants but also strengthens the vital link between education, family, and the workplace. At INJAZ Bahrain, we remain committed to equipping youth with the skills and mindset needed to thrive as future leaders and entrepreneurs, and this collaboration is a powerful example of how joint efforts can positively impact the next generation.”

On this occasion, Mr Abdulla Suwaileh, Head of Human Resources and Administration at Al Baraka Islamic Bank, stated: “We are delighted to collaborate with INJAZ Bahrain in organising this pioneering programme, which reflects our unwavering commitment to social responsibility and our belief in the role of the banking sector in building a brighter future for the children of our nation, preparing them to become tomorrow’s leaders and entrepreneurs.”

He added: “At Al Baraka Islamic Bank, we firmly believe that investing in the next generation is an investment in the future of our society and economy. Through this distinguished programme, we have sought to equip our children with the fundamentals of entrepreneurship while strengthening their values of innovation and teamwork, thereby better preparing them for their academic and professional futures.”

INJAZ Bahrain is one of the Kingdom’s leading organisations dedicated to preparing youth through specialised educational programmes in financial literacy and entrepreneurship. Meanwhile, Al Baraka Islamic Bank has provided innovative Sharia-compliant banking solutions since its establishment in 1984, and today holds a prominent position among Islamic banks in the region and worldwide.

For more information, please visit Al Baraka Islamic Bank's website at www.albaraka.bh, check out the bank's verified Instagram page, or call 13300400.