Al Abdulghani Motors organized an exclusive event for Toyota GR sports cars, Gazoo Racing (GR) celebrating the spirit of motorsports with proud owners of the Toyota GR Supra and GR 86 models. The event was held recently at the Qatar Racing Club and featured several activities with the Toyota GR models.

The event was overseen by the presence of managers and employees of Al Abdulghani Motors, as well as Mr. Ismail Yegan, General Manager of the Regional Office of Toyota Motor Corporation in the Middle East. The event provided an opportunity for media representatives, customers, and sports car enthusiasts to communicate and exchange knowledge. The presence of the Toyota Regional Office reflects the importance of this event and the shared vision of enriching motorsport and promoting safe and enjoyable driving in cooperation with our partners in the Qatar Racing Club.

The event included a time attack using the drifting area in QRC, featuring four Toyota GR models: the Supra, 86, Corolla, and Yaris. Professional drivers invited guests to the passenger seat to experience pushing GR models to their limits on the track. Toyota Gazoo Racing team continues to make strides in the world of motorsports, and events like these serve as a testament to AAM’s commitment to make mobility more enriching for all.

In this regard, Mr. Abdulghani Nasser Al Abdulghani, CEO of Al Abdulghani Motors, said: “the concept behind this event is to cater to the desire that many of us have for owning or driving a sports car. The event aims to provide a platform for sports car enthusiasts to indulge in their passion by showcasing the newest sports models and providing a fun and safe driving experience.”

Mr. Firas Mufti, Head of Motor Sports and Special Projects at AAM, explained: “Toyota’s mission to achieve carbon neutrality by making ever better cars through motorsports”. He also added: “motorsports are a way for us to produce happiness for our customers and our local community”.

Toyota GR Supra:

The Toyota GR Supra is a high-performance sports car that continues the legacy of the iconic Supra line. This coupe combines striking design with exhilarating driving dynamics. Its 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-6 engine delivers approximately 382 horsepower, mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission. With a rear-wheel-drive configuration, the Supra can accelerate from 0 to 60 KM in around 3.9 seconds, offering enthusiasts a thrilling driving experience.

Toyota GR 86:

The Toyota 86 GR, a successor to the beloved GT86, is designed for pure driving pleasure. Its 2.4-liter naturally aspirated flat-4 engine produces an estimated 228 horsepower. Drivers can choose between a 6-speed manual or automatic transmission. The rear-wheel-drive 86 GR can achieve 0-60 KM acceleration in around 6.1 seconds, embodying the essence of a true sports coupe with a focus on agility.

Toyota GR Corolla:

The Toyota GR Corolla marks the introduction of performance-oriented excellence to the Corolla lineup. Powering the GR Corolla is a revolutionary 3-cylinder, turbocharged engine 1.6-liter that features a single-scroll ball-bearing turbo to deliver an astounding 300 horsepower. The GR Corolla combines the practicality of a compact hatchback with dynamic performance, catering to drivers seeking spirited driving experiences.

Toyota GR Yaris:

The Toyota GR Yaris is a rally-inspired hot hatch born from Toyota's World Rally Championship (WRC) experience. Powered by a 1.6-liter turbocharged inline-3 engine delivering approximately 261 horsepower, and featuring all-wheel drive, this compact powerhouse comes with a 6-speed manual transmission. With a 0-60 KM acceleration of around 5.5 seconds, the GR Yaris promises exceptional performance on both the road and the track.

These 2024 Toyota GR models, each with their unique set of specifications, cater to a diverse range of automotive enthusiasts with a penchant for speed, precision, and style.

About Al Abdulghani Motors

Al Abdulghani Motors, a national company in the automotive and mobility sector since 1958, serves as the authorized distributor of Toyota and Lexus in Qatar. Driven by a mission to be the best in town mobility company, Al Abdulghani Motors provides various mobility services and products, including car rentals, pre-owned car sales, heavy equipment sales, car service centers, and other mobility services.

